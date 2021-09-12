Emma Raducanu wins US Open without losing sets and ends 44-year fast | sneakers

With an impeccable campaign, the British Emma Raducanu, only 18, won the US Open title this Saturday, in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The phenomenon, only 150th in the ranking before the tournament and coming to qualifying, did not lose any set over seven matches in the main draw and proved its very high level with a triumph by 2 sets to 0 (6/4 and 6/3, in an hour and 51 minutes) on another rising star in women’s tennis, 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

1 of 4 Emma Raducanu celebrates US Open title — Photo: Elsa/Getty Images Emma Raducanu celebrates US Open title — Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

It is Raducanu’s first Grand Slam trophy, which also earned him a feat. She broke a 44-year winless fast for British women tennis players in the four biggest tournaments on the calendar. The last had been Virginia Wade at Wimbledon, back in 1977.

If the subject is US Open, the taboo was even more enduring. The country’s last female conquest, also with Virginia Wade, had taken place in 1968.

With a fabulous trajectory in Flushing Meadows, Raducanu will go from number 150 to 23 in the world ranking of the WTA, the Association of Professional Tennis Players. Before the US Open, the British had only played one other Grand Slam tournament, also in 2021: it stopped in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Daughter of a Romanian and a Chinese, Raducanu was born in Toronto and moved to the UK small. She is the eighth youngest player in history to win a Grand Slam. The youngest ever was Switzerland’s Martina Hingis, aged 16 years and 117 days, in the 1997 Australian Open final.

The first set started with a serve by Raducanu, who confirmed it without difficulty. In the next game, the British needed six break points to break Fernandez’s service. Detail: the game lasted, just him, more than ten minutes – and with an enormous intensity of the two.

The Canadian had to struggle – there were five chances – but finally managed to return the break and reduce the damage in the next game. A game later, it tied everything. The equality and balance continued throughout the set, which saw no further breaks in service until 4/4 – by that time, each of the two finalists had won 33 points.

Raducanu, then, confirmed his serve and prevailed against Fernandez in the next game to get two set points. The Canadian didn’t back down and saved them both. But the British did not take her foot off the accelerator, scored two consecutive points and closed the first partial in 6/4, after 58 minutes.

The margins of the first set were minimal. Each of the two girls had 11 winners, but Raducanu had an unforced error less than Fernandez (15-14). If the Canadian had more aces (2 to 0), she also committed more double faults (4 to 2). In the end, the feeling was that the British were always one step ahead, which was proved by the chances of a break in service: there were ten of them against four of Fernandez.

It was the 19th set won consecutively by the British in New York. And the most incredible thing, without giving any away.

Raducanu seemed to shift into sixth gear on the second partial. He confirmed his first service game and had 0/40 on Fernandez’s serve to open up the advantage. It looked like…

Because the Canadian had an incredible reaction and, with five straight points, she recovered and took the game to tie at 1/1. She won eight in nine points played and fought until she broke her rival’s serve and had 2/1 in her favor.

The change in dynamics at the start, however, was not confirmed. Raducanu asserted himself and returned the break in the next game to tie everything at 2/2. Minutes later, he went ahead (3/2) and put pressure on Fernandez’s side.

With a cinematic stride, she broke the Canadian’s serve once more, opened 4/2 and approached her first Grand Slam title. Very solid, she kept the serve to make 5/2 and be mere points from the cup.

Raducanu had two match points on the opponent’s serve, but didn’t capitalize. More than that, he saw Fernandez grow and have a chance of breaking. At the point where the Canadian managed to make 30/40, the British suffered a cut in the region of the left knee and needed medical attention, which paralyzed the duel in a few minutes.

On the way back, Fernandez lost his first break, but he had another, defended in a spectacular way by Raducanu.

Then, the British got another match point. And closed it indisputably, with an ace.