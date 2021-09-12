Enderson’s assistant praises Botafogo’s squad after a rout over Londrina: ‘They bought our idea’

Luis Fernando Flores, technical assistant of the suspension Enderson Moreira, praised the players of the Botafogo after the victory over Londrina this Saturday, the ninth in 11 matches under the command of the new commission. For him, the fact that the group accepted the concepts is what explains the reaction in the table of Serie B.

– They are believing and bought the idea of ​​the technical committee. Regardless of whether the game is at home or away, there is this high markup, this post-loss pressure. And everyone is helping each other, it’s not just the attack. The trainings of the week were wonderful. It doesn’t always work, but the important thing is to believe and don’t stop doing it. They have done this and things have happened – celebrated Luis Fernando.

Team captain alvinegra this afternoon at Nilton Santos, Enderson’s assistant celebrated the quiet victory built mainly in the first half, after the expulsion of Marcelinho, from Londrina, after 14 minutes.

– We managed to make it 3-0 in the first half, but it wasn’t easy, the beginning of the game was very close. As soon as we managed to score goals, things got easier. We asked at the break not to relax. In football, you have to take advantage of this moment when they were one less and we tried to get more goals. Overall it was a good game, we made the game calm when we managed to break the lines – he explained.