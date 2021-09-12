Eva’s mother, Nathalia Dill questions patterns: ‘I don’t know if I want to be attached to the old body’

In mid-July, Nathalia Dill took her daughter, Eva, then 6 months old, to the beach for the first time. On her Instagram profile, she reported the complex logistics involved in the “adventure” in the caption of a photo of the two with the sea in the background. Part of its more than four million followers were delighted with the baby’s cuteness; part of the fans felt represented by the real postpartum belly. “At last a new mother in a normal bikini on the beach. Breaking patterns,” wrote one. “People like us”, posted another. “I think it’s beautiful for a mother to show herself as she is, running away from the demands of being perfect”, exalted a third. “I was so worried about the stuff I would have to take, if Eva was going to sleep on the way or if the sun was too hot that I didn’t think about whether my body was ok or not to go to the beach. And I’m glad I didn’t think, huh? This shouldn’t be an issue for anyone.”

Nathalia Dill Photo: Bruna Sussekind / Bruna Sussekind

In an hour and a half of conversation, the 35-year-old actress from Rio also spoke about pressure for artists to position themselves politically (“I was more radical, not to stand up to neutrals, but I calmed down. People have to go as far as they can”), criminalization of abortion (“It’s much more about the woman’s pleasure than about the fetus itself”) and the marriage plans with musician Pedro Curvello (“The ring will remain on the right hand until the day of the party”) Read interview complete here.

REAL WORLD

Nathalia Dill Photo: Bruna Sussekind

“The actor’s body has to serve the character, not an aesthetic standard. Sometimes this can get confused. A few years ago, there was a very strong patrol. Every time I went to the beach, websites showed ‘Nathalia and her cellulite’. I am not a machine, and I felt very uncomfortable, as it was a form of depreciation, in which cellulite was placed as a defect. For some time now, cellulite is no longer in the titles. Happily.”

POST CHILDBIRTH

EL Exclusive Nathalia Dill Photo: Bruna Sussekind

“Eva just turned 8 months old, and my pants still don’t fit me. This is boring. Now that I’m back to exercising, little by little. But I don’t know if I want to be attached to the old body. It’s a new body. I see my fattest arm, my bloated belly. I am more present. I had that fantasy that a woman would emerge wonderful from normal birth, ready to run a marathon. It may even be for some, but it wasn’t like that with me. My postpartum was very difficult. I had a laceration and needed stitches. I was in pain for two weeks. My sister, who had a cesarean, had a much smoother recovery. Not that I’m advocating a cesarean, imagine, but I don’t think we can romanticize.”

LIBIDO

“It is necessary to look carefully and respect a woman’s natural cycles, including the menstrual cycle. We are cyclical and cannot always be serving or producing at the same frequency. Why is it still taboo for libido to be fluid? And if the woman is great, with an active sex life, is it because she is not connecting with her child? Society does not welcome postpartum women. At a certain point, Pedro and I looked at each other and said: ‘Man, I think our life is over.’ Now that Eva has gained a little more autonomy, she spends her Sundays with my parents. When we were in the middle of the hurricane, we didn’t think it would be possible to have moments together again.”