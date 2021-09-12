Everything new in Windows 11

With release date for the 5th of October, Windows 11 arrives full of news. The new update is already considered one of the biggest of the decade. The software comes with features inherited from previous updates, but with big improvements.

The company’s big update tries to join the touch screen interfaces to the conventional desktop, all this without major exaggerations as it was in Windows 8. The new software also brings best gaming features brought from Microsoft’s Xbox consoles and a new app store that offers access to Windows and Android apps.

The system comes with super modern modifications, with light and dark themes and with a different configuration from the previous ones, with rounded corners to cover all the windows and better organization of information and applications. Panos Panay, Microsoft’s product director, described the new windows as “looking like sheets of glass.”

with a new face

The changes can be seen right on the boot screen. Unlike previous versions, the Start menu will now be fixed in the center of the taskbar, it abandons Windows 10’s dynamic blocks altogether, as well as the vertical list of programs. Another novelty is that there will be a built-in search bar for you to find documents and applications, plus a recommended section to get back to what you were doing.

Still on the Start menu, it will also depend on the “power of the cloud” to know what you were working on and where you last left off on all your devices.

Improved window management

Windows 11 got smarter for multitasking, an update to the Snap feature originally introduced in Windows 7, comes with improvements that will make life easier for the user. From now on the software will remember where the windows were when the applications are restarted, without disappearing with the tabs left on secondary monitors. If one of the video outputs is no longer responding, the program will return to the main monitor.

Another important addition was the control over window placement built into the maximize button. In other words: to hover over the usual location to maximize the window, you can choose pre-determined window layouts to pin different applications and documents as needed, so you can make the organization more fluid and dynamic.

These options will depend on your overall screen resolution, and Windows will maintain this layout if you are working across different desktops. Also, desktops can have their own wallpapers and application shortcuts, so you can have a different profile for each category on your computer (work, games, etc.).

The widgets are back

Microsoft has reused the widget idea that was used — and cherished — in Windows 8. Now the tools will officially be in Windows 11, but in a different way.

A button on the taskbar will show a widget layout that you can customize with weather, calendar and action feeds. It will also be possible to curate your own news feeds, local publications as well as better known global vehicles.

No more downloading! The company bet big on its corporate communication platform and now, Microsoft Teams is the newest Windows 11 native application. The program will be integrated with the system and will save the work of having to download from the outside. Ufa!

It is noteworthy that the company has recently expanded the free features of Teams, likely to focus more on personal use for friends and family to connect during the pandemic.

Another novelty is that the users who rely on two-in-one convertible devices will see changes that will make it easier to switch modes. Now with a more improved system, switching from computer mode to tablet mode with the Surface tablet, for example the UI (iuser interface) device will be activated as soon as you disconnect the keyboard. Simple and practical.

new showcase

The app store could not be left out of so many changes, A Microsoft has also redone its showcase and now all Windows apps can be found easily, including progressive web apps, Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps and Win32 apps.

Android apps from Amazon’s Appstore will also be integrated into the operating system. So, you’ll be able to access applications like Ring, TikTok and Kindle, without all that nonsense necessary to do this type of emulation.

However, it will need an Amazon account, but otherwise it will look like a Windows app — probably similar to the situation we have now with Google’s Chrome OS and Android apps from the Play Store.

New to games

Without abandoning its gaming legacy, Windows 11 now comes with new features to improve the gaming experience, legacy Xbox consoles.

The new update will enable auto HDR (technology able to generate more vivid colors and higher quality lighting, even in older games). Microsoft showed, that auto HDR can make titles like Skyrim seem like new experiences.

Also new is that Xbox Games Pass will be integrated into Windows 11. With a monthly subscription, you can access the library of games available on your computer’s cloud. There are resources to save the cloud, and Microsoft will also allow cross-play with other devices.

And finally, Windows will also provide direct storage. The system was designed for thehelp speed up game load times and improve game performance by eliminating storage-related bottlenecks. It’s a feature that’s already in use on the Xbox Series S and X.

Migration to Windows 11

for those who want migrate from Windows 10 to Windows 11, the upgrade will be done gradually. According to Microsoft, compatible computers that receive the build will issue an alert when the package is ready for download and installation. The company plans to release the update for all eligible computers by mid-2022.

For those who have older computers, it will be possible to install it manually.