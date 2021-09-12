Ex-BBB Rafa Kalimann reveals desire to become a mother: ‘Ready’

Vice-champion of “BBB 20”, Rafa Kalimann shared with her fans, tonight, special clicks with two babies and declared she is ready to become a mother in the near future.

Through stories on Instagram, the influencer posted a click with the children on her lap and used her good humor to talk about her desire to be a mother.

Rafa Kalimann poses with babies Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“Father, your daughter is ready,” she wrote.

In another photo, Rafa is shown squeezing one of the children’s cheeks. “I do crush it,” he joked.

Currently, Rafa Kalimann is single. Two months ago, she broke up with singer Daniel Caon for eight months.

Death threat

In an interview with the podcast “PodDelas”, Rafa Kalimann cried when talking about cancellation on the internet and revealed that he was threatened with death after sharing a video of a pastor who talked about gay marriage.

I don’t know everything and I have a lot of responsibility about it. You’re welcome? 20 million people. And I hurt. I hurt. I recognized this immediately. I shared a video of a pastor who talked about gay marriage. And my view of the video was different from what the video actually is (…). It’s the first time I talk about it. It is hard to talk. I shared with the intention of showing who uses the word to disrespect. People start demanding so much from you, that you know so many things, and I don’t know everything (…) I shared this video without knowing what message it has. In fact, I hurt a lot of people. I recognize that. I was very sad because at the time my despair was having hurt the people I love. It was very bad to live that. But I learned that I have to be much more attentive precisely to not run this risk.

Also during the chat, she spoke about how the internet has helped the pandemic. “He’s at home, connected to the internet all the time, he gave us the good side of debating more, talking more, learning more. And I think we’ll get out of what we’re living now knowing things we didn’t know before .