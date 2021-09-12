Farewell to Tiago Leifert from Globo is scheduled to take place on the final day of A Fazenda 13

The farewell of Tiago Leifert from TV Globo will take place on December 23, when the last episode of the tenth season of the TV Globo will be shown. The Voice Brazil. Remembering that this will be the last program presented by James Leifert who resigned from the Marinhos company to dedicate himself to his family.

Coincidence or not, on that same day, Record TV will air the grand finale of A Fazenda 13, which will be presented by Adriane Galisteu from next Tuesday, September 14th.

Tiago Leifert’s future in entertainment

The column found that Tiago Leifert should migrate to the Band’s Sunday nights from the second half of 2022. In addition to being a personal friend of Faust Silva, one of the channel’s new hires, the boy is well liked in the sales market. It is noteworthy that this matter remains under wraps in the backstage of the Saad family broadcaster.

Tiago Leifert (Disclosure/Globe)

“In fact, it has been 20 years since I left home to study in the USA with the mission of one day working at Globo. I achieved much more than I imagined, and I am in the perfect time, personally and professionally, to close this chapter that lasted two decades. Everything worked out, it was so beautiful. I leave mature, unhurried, happy and ready for the world in front of me”, reveals Leifert in a statement released by TV Globo to announce the professional’s departure from his cast of talents.