Filho expects Pelé to leave the hospital soon: “Praying a lot” – 09/11/2021

Joshua Seixas Arantes do Nascimento, one of Pelé’s sons, said he’s been praying a lot for his father to recover from surgery at the Albert Einstein Israeli Hospital and return home soon.

“It’s a bit complicated for me too because I live far away [nos Estados Unidos], so I find out about things a lot later. But I’m also praying a lot and I’m sure that soon he will be leaving the hospital,” said the King’s son in an interview with UOL Sport.

At 80 years old, Edson Arantes do Nascimento has been at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo since August 31, where he underwent surgery to remove a suspicious tumor in the right colon.

In the bulletin released this Friday (10), the medical team highlighted that Pelé is still in the ICU and has a satisfactory recovery.

“The patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento has been recovering satisfactorily, is conscious, actively talking and maintaining normal vital signs. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” the medical statement said.

Joshua also reinforced that his father is doing well and that he is still happy in the hospital. “He (Pelé) is fine, stable… still recovering from the surgery. The doctors are waiting for his bowels to work better and normally for him to return home. In general he is well and happy.”

Through social networks, in a publication made minutes after the release of the medical bulletin, the King of Football informed that he feels better with each passing day.

“My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better. I’m looking forward to playing again, but I’ll still recover for a few more days. While I’m here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest. Thank you. again for all the loving messages. Soon we will be together again.”

Last Wednesday (8), the UOL spoke with the press office of the King of Football: “He is doing very well, within the forecast for the picture like his.” On Friday (10), Pelé’s staff informed that everything “has been in line with the procedure that the former player went through”

The King of Football has undergone other surgical interventions in the hip region in recent years, making it difficult for him to move around.