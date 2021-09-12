Films that Globo will show this weekend (09/10 to 09/12) – Cinema News

Among the highlights of the program are Top Gun – starring Tom Cruise –, the biopic by José Aldo and Goosebumps, with Jack Black.

Another weekend arrives and, with it, the classic story of the I love cinema about the films that will be shown on Rede Globo. From thrilling action productions like Top Gun: Raging Aces to the horror comedy Goosebumps: Monsters and Goosebumps, TV programming is a must-see! As usual, we will be showing the main highlights between the 10th and 12th of September. In the end, you can still check out the features that promise to shake Globo’s dawns.

SATURDAY SESSION – TOP GUN: UNDOMABLE ASES (11/09 AT 15:15)

The biggest box office hit of 1986, the film tells the story of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise), a lieutenant who joins the Air Academy to become a fighter pilot. There, the nicknamed Maverick becomes involved with Charlotte Blackwood (Kelly McGillis), a beautiful aviation instructor. But his life gets even more complicated when he finds a competitor to match him: Tom Kazansky (Val Kilmer), better known as Ice.

SUPERCINE – STRONGEST THAN THE WORLD: JOSÉ ALDO’S STORY (09/11 TO 2:10 AM)

In the biopic Stronger than the World – A História de José Aldo, we learn about the trajectory of one of the greatest Brazilian fighters since his childhood, when he has to deal with the brutality of his alcoholic father, who frequently attacks his wife. Facing his inner demons, Aldo (José Loreto) finds in the fight an escape valve. He agrees to move from Manaus to Rio de Janeiro and live in a small room at a gym. There, he receives the support of his friend Marcos Loro (Rafinha Bastos) and meets the young Vivi (Cleo Pires). But everything changes when Aldo gets a vote of confidence from coach Dedé Pederneiras (Milhem Cortaz), thus starting his career in the world of MMA.

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE – GOOSEBUMPS: MONSTERS AND SHAKES (12/09 TO 12:30)

After his mother gets a transfer, young Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) moves from New York to a small American town. There, they move in with teenage Hannah (Odeya Rush) and her father, curmudgeonly RL Stine (Jack Black). Hearing screams coming from the house next door, Zach breaks into the place with the help of the fearful Champ (Ryan Lee) and accidentally opens one of Stine’s books, releasing all the man-made monsters. Now they need to send the creatures back to the shelves.

SUNDAY MAJOR – MAN DOWN: THE TERROR OF WAR (12/09 at 23:25)

Man Down: The Terror of War follows ex-Marine Gabriel Drummer (Shia LaBeouf), who returns to the US and faces a post-apocalyptic scenario. Now, the war veteran must discover the whereabouts of his son Jonathan (Charlie Shotwell) and his wife Natalie (Kate Mara). To do this, he enlists the help of his best friend, fellow soldier Devin Roberts (Jai Courtney), and another survivor named Charlie (Clifton Collins Jr.). Together they will do anything to stay alive.

CINEMAÇO – NOAH (12/09 TO 01:00)

In Noah, the title character (Russell Crowe) lives with his wife Naameh (Jennifer Connelly) and children Sem (Douglas Booth), Cam (Logan Lerman) and Jafé (Leo McHugh Carroll) in a desolate area, where men chase and kill each other. One day, Noah receives a message from the Creator saying that he must find Methuselah (Anthony Hopkins). Along the way, he ends up saving the life of young Ila (Emma Watson), who is seriously injured in the stomach. Once reunited with Methuselah, Noah discovers that he is tasked with building a huge ark to house the animals during a deluge that will end life on Earth.

