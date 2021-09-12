Find out how the digital car document works and what changes for the driver

It is difficult to see anything positive in the pandemic, but some actions taken since March 2020 may actually make life easier for those who own or want to have a vehicle in Brazil. With the closing of the physical posts of the Detrans (State Traffic Departments) last year, it was necessary to release documents in digital format. THE Virtualization of processes such as licensing and transfer suspended the use of paper.

But government and users liked the idea and, since January 2021, Contran’s resolution nº 809/2020 came into force. With her, the Vehicle Registration Certificate (CRLV or the “running document”) started to be issued by Organs responsible bodies only by digital means. Thus, the document printed on green paper money and issued by the Detrans of each state no longer exists.

The same happened to the Single Transfer Document, the DUT. Whoever bought a car after January 4th no longer has the necessary paper to transfer the vehicle. What was the printed DUT was transformed into ATPV-e or Authorization for Transfer of Ownership of Digital Vehicle.

Despite the changes from physical to virtual, It is important to emphasize for those who still have CRLV or paper DUT that such documents remain valid. CRLV expires with the vehicle licensing, while the transfer document has no expiration date.

Understand how the digital document works

The most important difference between paper and digital CRLV is that the driver or owner of the vehicle can have access to document on cell phone. The licensing process itself has not changed. However, after payment and settlement of debts, you have access to the digital document, which automatically links the Vehicle Registration Certificate (CRV) and the Annual Licensing Certificate (CLA) in a single place. There will no longer be the printing of a paper document by Detran or its delivery by Correios.

There are two ways to access the digital CRLV. The simplest is through the Digital Traffic Wallet (CDT) mobile application, developed by the Federal Data Processing Service (SERPRO). By linking the vehicle’s Renavan number, the application displays the document on the device screen. The driver can also quickly consult the car’s infractions, debits or restrictions through this app.

The other option is the Denatran website, which also allows access to the digital CRLV, if the driver does not have the application.

Driver can print document

In both cases, owners who still want to have the paper document can print it directly from the Denatran application or website. It will have the same legal value and, like the digital one, will be authenticated through a QR Code that is linked to the CRLV. It’s an interesting option to be on the safe side if your cell phone runs out of battery, for example.

Another feature offered by the Digital Traffic Card application is the possibility of linking the license directly to the cell phone. If your CNH already has a QR Code on the back, it can be linked to the app. The digital version of the document, also called the CNH-e or CNH Digital, has the same legal value as paper. However, if requested by an authority, it must be displayed through the application itself. Screenshots, for example, are not valid. The traditional paper license is still valid.

Digital car transfer

For those who are going to transfer ownership of a vehicle, as in the case of sales, the Single Transfer Document (DUT) ceased to exist at the beginning of the year to give way to ATPV-e (Authorization for Digital Vehicle Ownership Transfer).

It is no longer necessary to store this digital document, as it was with the physical DUT, which generated several loss problems. The difference is that the owner will only request access to ATPV-e when he needs it.

The procedure itself hasn’t changed much. The step-by-step continues to vary depending on the rules of each Detran, but some basic requirements are the same. The first step for anyone selling a vehicle is to schedule the service at Detran. There, the intention to sell is communicated. For this, the seller’s RG and CPF are requested, as well as simple copies of the same documents as the buyer.

Then the request takes place, the filling in of the data of those involved in the business and the issuance of the ATPV-e. Once this is done, Detran issues the document digitally and with a QR Code. From there, the seller can print the ATPV-e.

Afterwards, the process is the same as the Single Transfer Document. In possession of ATPV-e, buyer and seller go to a notarial office for notarization and the transfer proceeds as it always was.

Although it only seems that one more step has been added to the already bureaucratic process of transferring a vehicle, ATPV-e’s digital system has a great advantage over the old paper DUT. Unlike the Single Transfer Document, there is no loss of the document itself, which is accessed and issued only when necessary.

Even with the transfer process now being partially digitized, some of the old precautions still need to be taken care of. One of them is to request the notice of sale at the notary’s office. With it, the seller is protected from possible fines taken by the buyer who did not complete the transfer. Without this, infringements go to the last driver responsible for the registered vehicle.

Another factor that cannot be forgotten is that the transfer with ATPV-e continues to have the same deadline to be carried out as the DUT, which is 30 days.