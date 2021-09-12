Find out if gasoline with 27% ethanol in Brazil brings advantages

An old doubt that at some point has crossed the minds of many Brazilians is why our gasoline has so much ethanol in its composition.

The big issue is that the answers to this question are often biased, especially when compared to the reality of other countries. In summary, the amount of alcohol used is not capable of damaging the parts of most vehicles, but it can influence (for more and for less) the price of gasoline – which, by the way, is skyrocketing.

In Brazil, the mixture, which is currently 27% for regular gasoline, emerged in the second half of the last century as a strategy to reduce dependence on foreign oil, as explained by professor Renato Romio, from the Mauá Institute of Technology.

The measure worked a lot in the 70s/80s. But reducing exports was not the only benefit.

“Ethanol improves the character of gasoline, giving it a better octane rating, resisting greater compression. In practice, this means that adding ethanol to a simpler gasoline turns the final product into a quality fuel. Which also lowers the price.” , explains the expert.

According to the Fefuels (National Federation of Commerce of Fuels and Lubricants), representative of dealer stations, this strategy is not always valid.

While the price of gasoline is adjusted according to international parameters, the value of ethanol – which is a sugarcane derivative – depends on the availability of the raw material. That is, from crops and off seasons. As we are experiencing a water crisis in Brazil, perhaps such a high percentage of alcohol is not so interesting anymore, argues the federation in a document sent to the government in May this year, which calls for a reduction of this percentage to 18%.

The document cites Law No. 8,723/9, which allows for a variation of the mixture between 18% and 27.5%. “It is up to the government to monitor issues involving supply and demand, especially during off-season periods, to protect the final consumer who pays for the product,” the document states. The big reason is that the low supply raises the cost of hydrated ethanol, the one that fuels flex cars, and anhydrous (the kind that is mixed with gasoline).

Sustainability

Another reason to add anhydrous ethanol to petroleum derivatives is sustainability, explains Renato Romio.

“This is a more current issue. Ethanol is considered a renewable fuel because, in the energy balance, it does not produce C0? This is because the gases that are emitted during combustion are recaptured in the sugarcane plantation, via photosynthesis . That is exactly why India and some European countries found in the inclusion of ethanol in gasoline a way to reduce polluting gas emissions.”

When talking about the composition used by Brazil, one of the opposing arguments is that vehicle parts are not prepared for so much ethanol. The maxim is not true, according to Romio.

“Many countries just don’t use a formula like ours because it’s not as profitable as it is here. While we produce ethanol from sugarcane, in the United States the fuel comes from corn and, in Europe, from sugar beet. Both are much more productions. guys, who wouldn’t make economic sense speaking,” argues Romio.

Brazil’s pioneering spirit

Brazil has been a pioneer in the large-scale use of fuel ethanol since the late 1970s. Currently, our country is one of the countries that most use the product and is still the second largest producer in the world. There are two ways to use the product: in the form of anhydrous ethanol, as a mixing component in the formation of gasoline C; or as hydrated ethanol, marketed across the country as a finished fuel.

