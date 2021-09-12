Find out who the top 5 Brazilian billionaires are

Some people think that billionaires shouldn’t even exist, but believe me, they do. In a country as unequal as Brazil, it really sounds exorbitant to know that there are people who accumulate stratospheric fortunes.

According to Forbes’ famous list of richest people, in 2021 the ranking broke a record number of new billionaires: 42 more than in 2020. For those who occupy the top of the social pyramid, the pandemic period that aggravated the economic crisis where 14 million Brazilians are unemployed, the pandemic was just a ripple.

Also according to Forbes raking, the list totals 315 Brazilian billionaires. The year had strong foreign investment in the stock market in the first quarter of the year, with R$ 48 billion injected into the country. This financial movement heated the market value of Brazilian companies and, consequently, the equity of their shareholders.

Check out who the 5 biggest Brazilian billionaires of 2021 are:

5. Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello

Businessman Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello is the fifth richest person in Brazil. Photo: Reproduction.

Rubens Ometto is the founder and president of the Cosan Group, which operates in the fuel distribution area, with businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Through acquisitions, investments and partnerships, the businessman consolidated the Cosan Group as the largest company in its segment in the country, and one of the largest in the world.

Fortune: R$46 billion.

4. Carlos Alberto Sicupira

Businessman Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello is the fifth richest person in Brazil. Photo: Forbes.

Ranking fourth among Brazilian billionaires is Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira, also known as Beto Sicupira. He is part of the successful trio on the international market, along with two other billionaires, Marcel Telles and Jorge Paulo Lemann. Together, the trio co-founded brewery giant AB Inbev and created 3G Capital, a fund that controls networks like Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes and Kraft-Heinz.

Fortune: BRL 49.50 billion

3. Marcel Herrmann Telles

Marcel Herrmann Telles ranks third as a Brazilian billionaire. Photo: Reproduction /JP.

Marcel Herrmann Telles ranks third as a Brazilian billionaire. He studied economics at UFRJ and began his career in the 70s, when he got a job at Garantia, founded by Jorge Paulo Lemann, who would later become his partner along with Beto Sicupira. It was under the command of Telles, that in 1999, the project to purchase the Antarctica brewery that would start the beverage company of America, AmBev.

Fortune: BRL 64.50 billion

2. Jorge Paulo Lemann

Jorge Paulo Lemann, Co-Founder and Board Member, 3G Capital; Board Member, Kraft Heinz, speaks at the Milken Institute’s 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, US April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The second richest Brazilian in the country is also one of the biggest billionaires in the world. Economist and entrepreneur Jorge Paulo Lemann is one of the most powerful men in the country, owner of a true empire. In partnership with Marcel Telles and Beto Sicupira, as mentioned before, he founded 3G Capital, AmBev, which later merged with the Belgian interbrew, creating AB Inbev, the largest beer manufacturer in the world. In addition, Lemann is the creator of three philanthropic entities: Fundação Estudar, Fundação Lemann and Instituto Tênis.

Fortune: BRL 96.50 billion

Edward Saverin

Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin speaks during the Wall Street Journal Unleashing Innovation executive conference held at Capella Singapore, Sentosa Island in Singapore on February 21, 2013. to have a “positive impact” on the world as an investor. AFP PHOTO / ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The richest Brazilian of all has been portrayed on movie screens in the film A Rede Social (2010). Eduardo Saverin is one of the five co-founders of Facebook, along with Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes and Andrew McCollum. Saverin was born in São Paulo in 1982 and moved to the United States 10 years later. He studied at Harvard University in 2004, the year he, Zuckerberg and three friends founded the most used social network in the world.

Fortune: BRL 97.50 billion

With information from Forbes.