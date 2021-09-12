Fiorella Mattheis removes silicone and is relieved: ‘Sexier’

Fiorella Mattheis spoke with followers about removing her silicone. The actress, who has been married to Roberto Marinho Neto since June, answered some fan facts through the Instagram question box and defined the explant (all doubts about the procedure can be removed here) as the “best decision in life”.

According to Fiorella, the withdrawal had to do with health issues and, after the procedure, the pain she felt in the region ended. “I owe you this chat. It was the best decision of my life. All the pain and mastitis are gone.”

Also in response, the 33-year-old actress said that the procedure also helped to improve her self-esteem, and spoke about the contradiction in this feeling. “I feel much more beautiful, feminine and sexy! It’s funny that putting on silicone theoretically is for these reasons… How important it is for us to accept and love each other the way we are. This is our best version”, she pointed out.

Still in the same Story, Fiorella took the opportunity and gave advice to her followers who can be influenced by her explant. The actress stressed that this decision can vary from person to person, and it is not because she removed it that everyone who has silicone should also undergo an explant.

“My advice: If you have it, don’t take it off. Just for health reasons, if your doctor advises,” he emphasized.

A message was also given to those who do not have silicone: “If you don’t have it, don’t put it on!”. In addition to Fiorella, other famous people also defend natural breasts (see the full gallery here!).