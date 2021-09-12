Five states report lack of AstraZeneca for 2nd dose

Five states report lack of AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose of covid-19 immunization. Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte and Rio Grande do Sul informed the UOL that there is unavailability of the immunizing agent and they are waiting to send more doses by the Ministry of Health.

In São Paulo, for example, UOL reported yesterday that 98% of the vaccination posts did not have AstraZeneca available. To UOL News, the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, informed that the city needs 340 thousand doses to apply to people who are in the age groups planned for this and next week.

In a statement, the State Health Department of Rio Grande do Sul reported that it received 39% of the doses of AstraZeneca referring to a shipment required for until the 23rd of this month. “Soon there may be some municipalities with unavailability of stock to complete the vaccination schedule of their population at this time,” informed the folder.

Sought by the report, the Ministry of Health justified that “it should not quantitative second dose of covid-19 vaccines to any Brazilian state”.

“The changes made by states and municipalities in the PNO (National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19), such as non-compliance with what was agreed in a tripartite meeting (Union, states and municipalities), result in the lack of doses to complete the scheme vaccine in the Brazilian population”, says the text.

The states, however, guarantee that Health did not send the necessary number of doses. Rio de Janeiro, for example, claims not to have stored doses, nor a forecast to receive the immunizing agent.

Currently, the country distributes vaccines from AstraZeneca, CoronaVac and Pfizer to the states. Recently, Fiocruz, responsible for the first immunizing agent, did not receive the expected quantities of new batches of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) coming from China and needed to manufacture the vaccine. This would have jeopardized the forecast of sending the ministry to the states.

Geraldo Resende, state secretary of Health of Mato Grosso do Sul, confirmed to the UOL, by telephone, that the state also registers lack of the immunizing agent. According to the responsible for the folder, the state registered the fatal of 49,050 doses of AstraZeneca.

“Whose deadline expired on August 10, considering an interval of 8 weeks. If a 12-week interval is considered, the scheduled date for the second dose would be on September 10, yesterday,” said Resende. The other immunizing agents were not absent.

The Ministry of Health of Rio Grande Norte reported that the federal government has sent the doses “without fully completing the amount for the second dose” and has also not received a forecast for the arrival of new doses.

To “guarantee the complete vaccination schedule”, the state governments of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro decided to vaccinate with Pfizer those who received AstraZeneca and whose vaccination schedule is late.

The state of São Paulo made the decision yesterday, as the municipalities in Rio de Janeiro have been authorized to do the interchange since August in the event of a lack of AstraZeneca. If you do not receive the necessary doses, Mato Grosso do Sul will also authorize the application of Pfizer.

São Paulo points out that the Ministry of Health failed to send nearly 1 million doses to the state this month.

The states of Amazonas, Bahia, Pará, Mato Grosso, Sergipe, Minas Gerais, Tocantins and the Federal District reported that there is no lack of immunizing agents.

The other states did not respond to the questions until the closing of the report. Space is open for updating.