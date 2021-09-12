Flamengo announces the hiring of defender David Luiz

After a long negotiation, Flamengo finally announced the arrival of defender David Luiz, who signed a contract with Rubro-negro until December 2022. the club formalized its big signing for the season.

The parties reached an agreement on Friday (10) and closed the entire bureaucratic part this Saturday (11). The formalization of the agreement took place in São Paulo, location of the match between Fla and Palmeiras. The tendency is for the player to be presented until Tuesday (14).

The athlete was free in the ball market after leaving Arsenal and saw the hit approaching after seeing his plans to return to Benfica frustrated. Out of the Portuguese radar, the defender was enthusiastic about Fla’s project and did not hide that the mobilization of the fans was important. He will wear shirt number 23 at Mengão.

With the reinforcement of weight, Rubro-Negro ends its hiring cycle. Before the defender’s arrival, the club had agreed with Kenedy, loaned by Chelsea, and Andreas Pereira, loaned by Manchester United. There are three reinforcements in a row now at Premier League level for the club from Gávea.

The defender arrives just in time to be enrolled for the Copa Libertadores and the idea is that he will be integrated as soon as possible into the squad directed by Renato Gaúcho.