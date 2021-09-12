Fluminense x São Paulo: Probable squads, arbitration, embezzlement and more

After beating Chapecoense away from home, 2-1, at Arena Condá, Fluminense will face São Paulo this Sunday, at 20:30, at Maracanã, in the opening of the Brazilian Championship. A victory can take the Team of Warriors to 28 points and, depending on the results, to the G6. The São Paulo club, on the other hand, has 22 points and is in 15th place, just one point behind the Z4.

For the match, coach Marcão will have some absences. Lucca, injured, and Gabriel Teixeira, who is still recovering from a muscle problem, are out. Besides them, Martinelli, spared, will also be absent, as well as Jhon Arias and Egidio. The first was released to accompany his grandmother’s burial in Colombia and did not train for the last week, while the second is still in pain and may leave the team again.

With that, the tendency is for Danilo Barcelos and Luiz Henrique to follow in the team. The attack must be complemented with Caio Paulista, in Lucca’s vacancy, and Fred, who returns after being spared against Chape, in Raúl Bobadilla’s vacancy. There is also the option of Bobadilla and Fred playing together up front or Marcão betting on Cazares’ entry in the middle, changing the scheme to a 4-4-2.

On the other hand, the big absences for coach Hernán Crespo will be Arboleda and Jonathan Calleri, already regularized. Both, however, do not have the physical conditions to act and were not even related to the match. In addition to the pair, the Argentine coach is also not available to Daniel Alves (away), Igor Vinicius (suspended) and William and Orejuela (injured).

Check out all the match information:

FLUMINASE X SÃO PAULO

Date/time: 12/09/2021, at 8:30 pm (from Brasília)

Local: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Arbitration: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO), assisted by Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

Streaming: Premiere

* O NETFLU does audio-interactive broadcast on YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast on Facebook and Twitch

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato and Yago; Luiz Henrique (Cazares), Caio Paulista (Bobadilla) and Fred. Technician: Bookmark.

Embezzlement: Hudson, Ganso, Lucca and Gabriel Teixeira (injured).

Hanging: Fred, André and Martinelli.

SÃO PAULO: James Volpi; Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Luan, Liziero, Benítez (Gabriel Sara) and Reinaldo; Luciano (Pablo) and Rigoni. Technician: Hernan Crespo

Embezzlement: Daniel Alves (away); Igor Vinicius (suspended); William, Orejuela and Arboleda (injured)

Hanging: Galeano, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor and Gabriel Sara.