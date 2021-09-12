Fluminense x São Paulo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Separated by eight positions in the table of Brazilian championship , but for only three points, Fluminense and São Paulo they fight a duel from so far, so close. While Tricolor Carioca, in eighth place with 25 points, is three points behind the G-6, Paulista is in 16th place and is glued to the Z-4, just one point ahead. After tying 0-0 in the first round at Morumbi, the teams meet again this Sunday night, at 20:30 (GMT), at Maracanã.

Fluminense arrives undefeated in Brasileirão under the command of Marcão. Since the coach took over from the fired Roger Machado, there were two draws, against Atlético-MG and Juventude, and two victories, over Bahia and Chapecoense. The only defeat with the coach was for Galo in the Copa do Brasil. After finishing the first round near the G-6, Tricolor Carioca can return to the classification zone if they win, Corinthians lose to Atlético-GO and take the difference from the goal difference.

In turn, São Paulo comes in a more delicate situation: although they cannot enter the relegation zone in this round, as América-MG already played on Saturday, Tricolor Paulista has not won for two matches and could be threatened in case of another trip. Despite the complicated situation in the table, H​ernán Crespo’s team has only lost one of the last 10 games played. In Brasileirão, he comes from five games unbeaten: he drew with Palmeiras and Juventude and won Athletico, Grêmio and Sport.

In history, this will be the 127th match between the two teams, considering official and friendly matches. São Paulo has an advantage in the confrontation, with 55 victories, against Fluminense’s 45 and 26 draws. There were 200 goals scored by Tricolor Paulista and 189 by Tricolor Carioca in the match.

Fluminense – Technician: Marcao

Marcao will make changes to the team. Of the squad that beat Chapecoense in the last round, Lucca and Martinelli will be absent: the forward suffered an injury in his left thigh, and the defensive midfielder felt it during the week and was also unrelated. Nonato wins the spot in the middle and will have his second chance as a starter. In attack, the coach tested a different formation, with Fred and Bobadilla together alongside Luiz Henrique.

Who is out: Hudson (right knee), Ganso (right forearm), Gabriel Teixeira (muscle pain), Egidio (right thigh), Lucca (left thigh), Martinelli and Arias (didn’t train this week).

Probable lineup: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; Andrew; Nonato and Yago; Luiz Henrique (Cazares), Bobadilla (Caio Paulista) and Fred.

São Paulo – Technician: H​ernán Crespo

The coach will still not have the defense considered as a starter. Arboleda is not fully recovered from an injury on his left thigh and is out of the list. Calleri is also not going to the game. The striker has not played an official match for four months and needs to regain his fitness. On the right flank, Crespo doesn’t have Daniel Alves (away), Igor Vinicius (suspended) and Orejuela (injured). Galeano should be the option.

Who is out: Daniel Alves (away), Igor Vinicius (suspended), Calleri (physical conditioning) and Marquinhos, William and Orejuela (injured).

Daniel Alves (away), Igor Vinicius (suspended), Calleri (physical conditioning) and Marquinhos, William and Orejuela (injured). Hanging: Léo, Miranda, Galeano, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Luan, Gabriel Sara and Luciano.

Probable line-up: Tiago Volpi, Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Luan, Liziero, Benítez (Gabriel Sara) and Reinaldo; Luciano (Pablo) and Rigoni.

