Football: Flamengo takes advantage over Palmeiras in recent clashes

palm trees and Flamengo are teams considered favorites in any tournament they have played in recent years. Together, the two clubs, since 2017, have three Brazilian Championship titles, one Copa do Brasil and two Libertadores. The two teams will face each other for the Brasileirão this Sunday, at 4 pm, for the 20th round, at Allianz Parque. But has the confrontation been balanced?

It seems that, when it’s time to meet, Rubro-negro ends up getting the better of Palestra Itália’s team. In the last 10 clashes, there were four victories for the cariocas, five draws and only one positive result for the paulistas. In one of these draws, Flamengo ended up taking the Supercopa Brasil title, in 2021, by winning on penalties.

In retrospect, however, Palmeiras is at an advantage. In 100 matches in the history of duels between the two teams, according to the website “the goal“, there are 37 victories for Verdão, 34 for Flamengo and 29 draws. Which also shows the balance it reserves. In terms of balls in the nets, the Paulistas also take the best: there are 153 to 147.

Palmeiras and Flamengo are still fighting for the Brazilian Championship. The leader Atlético-MG has 39 points. Verdão is in the vice-leadership, with 35. Rubro-negro is in fifth, with 31, however, with two games less in the table, which will still be played.