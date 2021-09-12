Fortaleza vs Atlético-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

+ See the Brasileirão table

Fortaleza does the second round with the expectation of repeating the good performances of the first. But it comes from a sequence without a win: three draws and one defeat in Serie A, the last by 4-2 against Bahia, away from home. Vojvoda’s team wants to show more strength at home on Sunday.

Atlético is the isolated leader of Brasileirão, with 39 points. The team boasts an unbeaten run of 10 games, and hasn’t known what it’s like to lose away from home for six games. Against Fortaleza, they start the journey in the second round to try to maintain regularity and win a title that hasn’t come in 50 years.

Streaming Globo (for CE and MG), with Antero Neto and André Almeida, on TV Verdes Mares, and Rogério Corrêa, Henrique Fernandes, Pedrinho and Janette Mara Arcanjo, on Globo Minas. Premiere with Gustavo Vilani, Bob Faria, Paulo Nunes and PC Oliveira.

Real time: O ge follows all the bids, with exclusive videos (click here to access).

Fortaleza – Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda leaves a gap for the crowd: in goal, Boeck or Felipe Alves? Because Boeck failed twice against Bahia. Another question is about the defense: Benevenuto or Jackson. Benevenuto trained this week after having Covid-19.

Likely team: Marcelo Boeck (Felipe Alves); Tinga, Jackson (Benevenuto), Titi; Yago Pikachu, Ederson, Felipe, Matheus Vargas, Lucas Crispim; Robson, David.

3 out of 5 Probable Fortaleza, Atlético-MG — Photo: Arte ge Probable Fortaleza, Atlético-MG — Photo: Arte ge

Who is out: Daniel Guedes (medical department).

Hanging: Felipe Alves, Tinga, Titi, Jussa, Crispim, Vargas, Robson and Igor Torres.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

Without playing for 14 days due to the qualifiers, Cuca would have had the full roster of Rooster at his disposal, had it not been for Savarino’s groin injury, last Thursday, by Venezuela, and a sprain in Tchê Tchê’s left knee. Without the striker, Cuca should re-compose the midfield with the return of Jair, lacking in the last three matches. If you prefer to keep the scheme with three strikers, Keno and Diego Costa will fight for the Venezuelan’s place.

Likely team: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Vargas and Hulk.

4 out of 5 Probable Atlético-MG lineup — Photo: ge Probable squad of Atlético-MG — Photo: ge

Who is out: Savarino and Tchê Tchê (medical department)

Hanging: Dodô, Eduardo Sasha, Hulk, Jair, Mariano and Zaracho

+ Atlético-MG News

5 out of 5 — Photo: Arte/GloboEsporte.com — Photo: Arte/GloboEsporte.com