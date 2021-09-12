Games with up to 80% off on Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077, Minecraft Dungeons – Hero Edition and more Xbox games are up to 80% off on Amazon. This is a good opportunity to secure some of the best-selling and desired games by console users.

If you have Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, don’t worry. Many Xbox One games run on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S due to backwards compatibility, ensuring their gameplay at the highest level.

Below, the IGN Brazil highlights five Xbox games with Amazon discount*. Pay attention to stock availability and price variations.

cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor and biomods. You play as V, an outlaw mercenary behind a unique implant that holds the key to immortality. You can customize cyber gadgets, your character’s skill set and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the decisions you make define the story and the world around you.

Cyberpunk 2077 costs R$59.90 on Amazon.

Minecraft Dungeons – Hero Edition

Minecraft Dungeons is an isometric view dungeon crawler that blends Minecraft’s remarkable cubic look with gameplay packed with action and combat options. Be it a warrior, an archer, a wizard or all of them. Face new mobs in this new action adventure inspired by classic dungeon games.

Minecraft Dungeons – Hero Edition costs R$43.90 on Amazon.

Gears 5

From one of the most acclaimed sagas in the game, Gears 5 is bigger than ever, with five exciting modes and an even more intense campaign. With a war coming, Kait Diaz breaks free to discover her connection to the enemy and discovers the real danger for Sera – herself.

Gears 5 costs R$79.00 on Amazon.

Resident Evil Village

With hyper-detailed graphics, intense first-person action and masterful storytelling, horror has never been more realistic and unavoidable. A few years after the horrific events of the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biological rescue, the new story begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, freed from their previous nightmares. As they are building their new life together, tragedy strikes them once more. Chris Redfield, the legendary hero of the Resident Evil series, is reunited with the couple and horribly disrupts their life, driving Ethan into chaos.

Resident Evil Village costs R$249.99 on Amazon.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

Experience the story of Goku! In addition to epic battles, experience life in the world of Dragon Ball Z as you fight, fish, eat and train with Goku. Explore new areas and adventures as you progress through the story and forge powerful bonds with other heroes in the universe. Play iconic battles on a scale unlike any other and fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot costs R$151.96 on Amazon.

