Ginger tea with pineapple: increase your metabolism and lose weight right now

This Saturday, September 11th, Tecnonotícias’ Kitchen and Recipes will show you all the details and tips on how to prepare tea with numerous benefits for your body: o ginger tea with pineapple! Remember that this recipe is ready in less than 5 minutes and yields 4 servings.

Ginger tea with pineapple is the ideal drink to speed up your metabolism and make you lose a few pounds in a few days. If you are looking for these benefits, keep reading this post to stay on top of all the step-by-step preparation.

recipe ingredients

1 complete pineapple peel

3 orange peel

1 and 1/2 tablespoon of carqueja

1 and 1/2 tablespoon of ginger

1 and 1/2 liter of water.

Recipe preparation method

In a mug over the fire, add the water and the previously cut husks. Leave your preparation for a few minutes without stirring, then add the ginger and carqueja. Wait 1 minute and turn off the heat. Let your preparation sit for 8 minutes.

Finally, pour your pineapple ginger tea into the glasses and help yourself. Enjoy your food!

Recipe consumption suggestion

Ginger tea with pineapple should be taken throughout the day, between your regular meals such as breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Also, be sure to add a cinnamon stick to your preparation before you even serve yourself.

