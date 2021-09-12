Global warming: animals undergo metamorphosis to survive, study says

by

australian parrot

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

The beaks of Australian parrots are getting bigger as the temperature increases.

When you hear the word “metamorphosis,” you’re probably thinking of a science fiction or horror movie and not the animal world.

But that’s what scientists say is happening to some animal species in response to climate change.

They are evolving to have larger beaks, legs and ears to better regulate body temperature in response to global warming, a new study notes.

The scientists behind the research caution that physiological changes don’t mean animals are coping well with climate change.