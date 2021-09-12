Goiás player takes two shots after a fight in a nightclub, but does well – 09/11/2021

Player Henrique Lordelo, 21, was shot twice after witnessing a fight in a nightclub in Goiânia yesterday. The shots hit the back and buttocks, but, according to the club, the athlete was treated at the hospital and soon released.

Goiás stated that Lordelo gave a ride to a friend who was heading to the club when the group witnessed a fight near the establishment. The player’s friend would have tried to sort out the confusion, when he was chased by an armed man. According to the club, this man went to the car where the midfielder was and fired “five or six” shots.

Another person was also shot, but is not in danger, informed the press office of Goiás. The club was unable to say in which police station the case is being investigated.

Lordelo, who had not been used in the first team, is recovering from the scare at the club’s training center, where he lives with other athletes from the youth categories. His last match for the team was in May.

Born in Brasília, Lordelo arrived in Goiás in 2019, coming from the Flamengo base. He played his first game as a professional in the 2020 Brazilian Nationals, but lost space in the squad after the 2021 Goiano Championship.

In Series B of the Brazilian, Goiás faces CRB today in Maceió. The midfielder was not related to the game.