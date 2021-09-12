Google Files Updated and Gets New ‘Smart Storage’ Feature

Google recently released a new update to the Files app that brings general performance improvements and a new feature called ‘smart storage’, a tool already familiar to some users of the company’s operating system and first seen in 2016 on Android Nougat .

The newly released feature in Files allows the app to communicate with Fotos — cloud storage app — and automatically delete files that are stored in the smartphone’s internal memory but have a backup on Google’s servers.

This intelligent function comes to assist users in managing free space on the device, automatically analyzing the content and deleting if there is a copy. For now this functionality is only available for Pixel line devices that are running the Android 12 Beta, however it is likely to reach other cell phones soon.