Gran Turismo 7 Trailer Targets Fans’ Nostalgia

For motorsport fans the first question that comes in the announcement of a new generation of Playstation console is: “When is the next Gran Turismo coming out?” With the release of Playstation 5 came a teaser for Gran Turismo 7, but with little information.

Fans’ anticipation ended this Thursday (9) with the new trailer revealed on the Playstation Showcase online stream. The three-minute video aimed at nostalgia and brought elements from previous games. And confirmed the release date for March 4, 2022.

Killing the nostalgia for Gran Turismo 4

The last game in the series was Gran Turismo Sport, which focused on online competitions with the official sanction of the FIA. This left aside the cherished career mode and vehicle modifications. These items have returned revamped and with a promise of returns to the game’s roots.

The main menu in the form of a map is a reference to the fourth edition of the game, but it is now rendered in the game engine and has a day/night cycle. In this menu you can find GT Auto, where you can modify vehicles, and the used car store.

Modification options have been expanded in relation to issues 5 and 6, but the producer Polyphony Digital did not go into details. According to information revealed on the official website, one of the novelties is the wider body kit — the wide body kit.

A new section is GT Café, which brings the most cultural aspect of the game. In this section the player can learn more about the cars in the game and receive suggestions for collections by category. With a complete suggested collection, the player gets a bonus.

Return of classic circuits

High Speed ​​Ring follows the revamped style introduced in Gran Turismo 5 Dynamic weather is amplified by ray tracing Long duration races have a day/night cycle again

Another fan criticism of Gran Turismo Sport was the lack of original series circuits that were present since the first edition. In the first teaser the return of Trial Mountain was confirmed, now in the new trailer came the announcement of High Speed ​​Ring.

Thanks to the Playstation 5’s more powerful hardware and the use of ray tracing, day/night cycles are back. Variable weather has also returned, to make long-term racing even more challenging. In the photos released, we can see realistic reflections on the wet floor of La Sarthe generated by ray tracing.

Expanded car collection

Pebble Beach award-winning classic cars and historic models reinforce the “museum” side of Gran Turismo

The producer Polyphony Digital has abandoned once the old models imported from Playstation 2, Gran Turismo 7 will only have cars with high definition modeling. The complete list has not been revealed. The expectation is that the 338 GT Sport cars will be back accompanied by new vehicles, totaling around 420 cars for the launch.

In the trailer and in the photos published on the site we can find many new features: Porsche 917 Living Legend, Mercedes-Benz CLK LM, Alfa Romeo 155 DTM, Nissan Skyline GT-R JGTC, Toyota Supra JGTC, Nissan Silvia S15, Ferrari FXX-K and Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT.

In the list of classic cars we have the Willys Jeep MB, Aston Martin DB5, Nissan Skyline GT-R 1970, De Tomaso Mangusta, Ford Mustang Boss 429, Porsche 356, Mercedes 300SL and the beautiful Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Touring Berlinetta.

photo simulator

For the creator of Gran Turismo, the photography mode is just as important as the driving simulation

The creator of Gran Turismo, Kazunori Yamauchi, revealed to be a photography enthusiast and has included a photography bike since the fourth edition. In GT7 this mode will be an expanded version of the GT Sport Scapes, which offers photos of real scenarios where the player can include their cars.

Scapes mode photos are even more realistic thanks to new lighting technology. The scenery options have been expanded, with 43 countries and 2,500 different locations for the photos. The controls continue to simulate a professional camera, offering control over aperture, shutter speed, exposure control and an effects menu for photo editing.

The first Gran Turismo offered on two consoles

In 2020, when it was announced, Gran Turismo 7 was treated as an exclusive for the Playstation 5. However, the semiconductor crisis, high demand and the lack of capacity to meet this demand made Sony go back on this decision. The game will also be offered for Playstation 4.

The differences between the versions of each console have not been officially listed but it is possible to predict some. Most of the graphical improvements presented in the trailer will only be available for the newer console: Ray tracing, day/night cycle, dynamic weather, native 4k image and 120 frames per second option should be exclusive to the PS5.

The larger list of vehicles, new tracks, modifications and career mode features should be similar in both versions, differing only by the quality of the graphics. Old console gamers may fall behind in future game updates as well.

Photos: Polyphony Digital | Disclosure