Grandpa fight in Trump rally mood

Former US President Donald Trump chose Sept. 11 to return to the spotlight eight months after leaving the White House. Yesterday morning (11), he participated in tributes to firefighters and police officers who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York. At night, he crossed the country and went to comment on boxing matches between Americans and Brazilians in Florida.

The politician, who before becoming president gained fame commenting on wrestling staged on TV, was announced as a guest commentator at the “Triller Fight Club” event and made his remarks alongside his son, Donald Trump Jr, and Brazilian Junior Cigano. To liven up the night, the carioca Anitta and her dancers performed to the sound of “Girl From Rio” and “Bola Rebola”.

Inside the ring, the “Triller Fight Club” provided some embarrassing moments for boxing as a sport, like Vitor Belfort’s lightning knockout of Evander Holyfield, a 58-year-old 14-year-old man who hadn’t fought for a decade and who was called at the last minute for combat.

The California athletic commission did not authorize Holyfield to fight in these conditions, and the organizers’ solution was to take the event to Florida, where he ended up in the chancel.

Holyfield was so out of shape that, when trying to cross the Brazilian, he lost his balance and came close to stopping outside the ring, in an almost caricatured move.

Before the main event, Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, two other former UFC champions, also ventured into boxing, and the Brazilian got the better of it, also with a first-round knockout. Ortiz, visibly uncomfortable in the standup fight, was easily shot down by the native of Paraná. At least in this case, the opponents were the same age, 46 years old.

Anderson Silva smiles in interview after knocking out Tito Ortiz Image: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images/AFP

In addition to the ring, the event had the air of an electoral rally for Trump, who is thinking of returning to the presidency. When his name was announced, the public reacted with euphoria, and the cameras showed a banner with the phrase “Trump 2024”, the year of the next election. “We want Trump” (We want Trump) and “Fuck Joe Biden” (F* Joe Biden) were chants repeated by the crowd.

The “Combate” channel, which broadcast the event exclusively in Brazil, avoided showing Trump’s image. When the former president appeared speaking into the microphone between one fight and another, the Brazilian broadcast took away the original sound and showed images of training sessions and old interviews with athletes.

During the minute of silence in honor of the victims of 9/11, an apparently drunk woman screamed against wearing protective masks and was quickly stopped by security.

At the end of the night, after celebrating the victory with his children and his wife Joana Prado, Vitor Belfort, who made a career in MMA, was encouraged to continue in boxing. He challenged American actor and YouTuber Jake Paul to his next fight, worth 30 million dollars.