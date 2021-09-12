Green tea with blackberry: reduce your appetite with this preparation

Top Stories What are the best plants to use in the bathroom? See 7 tips

This Saturday, September 11th, Tecnonotícias’ Kitchen and Recipes will show you all the details and tips on how to prepare a tea that will allow you to reduce your appetite: o green tea with blackberry! Remember that this drink is ready in less than 5 minutes and yields 5 glasses.

Green tea with blackberry, without a doubt, is one of the most loved functional teas by Brazilians. After all, it has unique benefits and yet has a delicious taste. So, keep reading this post to stay on top of all the step-by-step preparation.

recipe ingredients

1 liter of water

3 teaspoons of dried blackberry leaves

3 teaspoons of dried green tea leaves

Recipe preparation method

Initially, add the spoons of dried blackberry leaves and green tea in a metal container, if you prefer, use a small pot or large mug. Also add the water and bring to the fire.

Leave your drink for about 3 minutes over medium heat, turn off and cover your preparation. Let stand for 10 minutes. Then strain all the preparation and pour it into the glasses.

Recipe consumption suggestion

For you to have a more effective result in appetite control, green tea with blackberry should be taken before the main meals of your day. So, don’t hesitate to have a glass of this preparation 30 minutes before breakfast, lunch and dinner.

