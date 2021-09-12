Hamilton says Verstappen could avoid an accident: “Didn’t give in”

Lewis Hamilton escaped serious consequences in the accident with Verstappen (Photo: Reproduction)

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash: Red Bull’s car stays over Mercedes’ (Video: F1)

Were it not for the presence of the halo, the accident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the Italian GP this Sunday (12) could have been much worse, with very serious consequences. And, for the seven-time world champion, it could also have been avoided. That’s because, according to Hamilton, the Dutchman knew what could happen, but he just didn’t want to give up the necessary space to avoid the collision. Hamilton then explained his view of the incident, saying he feels fine but is “a little sore” in the neck region.

“I was accelerating as much as possible. Finally, I passed Lando [Norris] and was in the lead [depois do pit-stop de Daniel Ricciardo e Max Verstappen]. Then, the team called me to the pit-stop, which was obviously slow, I lost a few seconds”, recalled Lewis in an interview with British broadcaster Sky Sports.

“I left, saw that Daniel passed by, Max was coming and I found a car space for him. I went into turn 1 and was in the lead going into turn 2 when all of a sudden he was on top of me,” he explained.

Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen: the accident in Monza (Photo: AFP)

The touch threw the Red Bull car into the air and caused the bolide to stop on top of Hamilton’s Mercedes. And that’s how the two cars stopped. The halo averted something much worse, with the full weight of the #33 on Lewis’s head.

“To be honest, the neck is a little sore because [o carro] fell on my head. But I’ll be fine,” Hamilton added.

“Yes it is [ele poderia ter cedido]. It was exactly the same thing that happened at turn 4 [na primeira volta], where I gave it to the outside, I was in exactly the same position as him, but I gave in. And that’s racing. He just didn’t want to give in today, he knew when he was going into turn 2 what was going to happen, he knew he was going to go over the curbs, but he still did it. We’ll talk to the commissioners and we’ll see”, he added. The two were called to provide clarification to the test control tower.

The seven-time champion, however, avoided further controversy with his great opponent in the fight for the title: “I’m sure we’ll talk when we get to the commissioners,” he concluded.