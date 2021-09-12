Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided again. The two rivals in the 2021 title shot touched after their pit stops at the Italian GP. Verstappen ended up on top of Hamilton and the two were forced out of the race.

In his Sky Sports interview, Hamilton said he was feeling fine, but he felt the impact. “I’m a little stiff and sore in the neck because his car fell on my head, but I’ll be fine,” Hamilton said after the race was over.

“I remember I got out of the pit, saw Daniel (Ricciardo) pass, I made sure I left the width of a car and went to turn 1 in front, and I was also in front in turn 2, and suddenly he was on top of me.”

On the first lap Hamilton moved up to third position and was in attack. At the chicane, Hamilton and Verstappen touched the wheels, with Hamilton crossing the zebra to avoid a crash. The Brit believes Verstappen should have done the same then.

“He absolutely should have done what I did at turn 4 on the first lap. I went around the outside, I gave in. That’s racing. He knew what was going to happen. He knew he was going over the zebra. We’ll go to the stewards and see,” Hamilton said.