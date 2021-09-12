Henrique Lordelo, midfielder from Goiás, is shot after confusion in a nightclub, in Goiânia | Goias

Henrique Lordelo, midfielder from Goiás, was shot on Friday night (10) after a riot in a nightclub in Goiânia. The 21-year-old was reportedly shot twice. He was taken to hospital, but he was already discharged and is doing well, according to the club’s press office.

Goiás has not yet officially commented and will await investigations before commenting on the case. However, he claims that Henrique is recovering at the Casa do Atleta, at CT Edmo Pinheiro, where he lives with other youth players.

1 de 1 Henrique Lordelo in the derby between Goiás and Vila, by Goianão 2021 — Photo: Douglas Schinatto/O Popular Henrique Lordelo in the classic between Goiás and Vila, by Goianão 2021 — Photo: Douglas Schinatto/O Popular

At the time of the confusion, Henrique was at the club with friends, including midfielder Nathan, also a Goiás player and who was not injured. An unidentified woman was also shot, but is doing well.

Born in Brasília, Henrique started his career at Flamengo, but has been a Goiás athlete since 2019. He debuted as a professional in the 2020 Brasileirão and continued in the main team this season.

In all, he played nine matches in 2021, but had no more opportunities after the Goiás Championship. His last official game was against Atlético-GO, on May 2nd, by the State.