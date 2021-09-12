High-end Intel Arc Alchemist GPU to compete with RTX 3070 and RX 6700 XT, second leak

Intel video card lineup should range between $100 and $500

Lots of information about Intel Arc dedicated graphics cards now have been circulating the internet for a few months, whether rumors or leaks. This time, what appears to be a Intel’s official slide leaked showing values, power consumption and which AMD and NVIDIA cards Alchemist (DG2) SKUs should face.

The leak happened at the Baidu Forum and the slide was shown by Intel to brand partners. The information shows the GPUs lineup with SKU DG2 by price and consumption. The list starts at $100 and goes up to $499 passing mainstream, performance (+ and -) and “enthusiast-” graphics cards.

Intel Arc graphics cards in the “enthusiast-” and “performance+” categories fall under what the slide calls “SOC1“(175-225W), possibly a code name for the Alchemist chip with 512 Execution Units, as pointed out by the WCCFtech website.

Alchemist Intel Arc GPUs in this category should go head-to-head with GeForce RTX 3060 (170W), RTX 3060 Ti (200W) up to RTX 3070 (220W). On the AMD side, Radeon RX 6500 XT (150W), RX 6600 XT (160W) and RX 6700 XT (230W) should compete with Intel’s GPUs.



In the segment “SOC2“(mainstream), the 75W Intel GPUs should be the Alchemists with 128 UE. With values ​​between 100 and 200 dollars, this is a category little explored by NVIDIA and AMD, being a chance for Intel to position itself well. Input chips from rival manufacturers are more aimed at notebooks.

If the slide is real, Intel has no plans for any “enthusiast+” graphics card that would stand up to GeForce RTX 3080 and Radeon RX 6800 XT, much less RTX 3090 and RX 6900 XT. As well as the mentioned category, it seems, no entry GPU should be part of this first generation Intel Arc Alchemist.

Some rumors and leaks about the possible performance of Intel Arc graphics cards showed that the stronger Alchemist would match the RTX 3070 and RX 6700 XT, while another chip would compete with the GTX 1660 Super. We recently showed that the Intel Arc mobile GPU is equivalent to a GTX 1650 Max-Q. Apparently, more leaks about the performance of Intel Arc GPUs are likely to show up until the official release early next year.

Via: WCCFtech