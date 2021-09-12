Horoscope of the day (9/11) for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer, find out what the stars have in store

Top Stories What are the best plants to use in the bathroom? See 7 tips

O Tech News nestand ssaturday (11) brings you, lover of astrology, everything the most important that the stars reserve for your sign on this day. Today’s horoscope brings predictions for 4 of the 12 signs.

So if you are from Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, stay tuned in this article that will bring everything that your sign preserves for the weekend. Are you curious? Read on and learn all about your sign.

Prediction for the sign of Aries

Troubled period for the relationships of the sign of Aries, according to the positions of the planets Jupiter and Uranus and the Moon, this Saturday. It’s possible for someone to come between you and something you really want. Therefore, it is very important that you have enough emotional intelligence to deal with this issue, if you do, you will take it straight and solve the problem soon.

Forecast for the sign of Taurus

Even on the weekend, projects from school, college or work that are still pending can interfere with your fun or rest during this period. So be alert so that you can resolve this issue or your time of rest will be doomed to failure and tensions may arise. Don’t procrastinate as the one hour bill arrives!

Prediction for the sign of Gemini

This period is extremely important for Gemini to catch up on ideas and get closer to their spiritual side that cries out for attention. With this, you will avoid the chaos that is to come in the next few days if you continue to avoid dealing with reality. Have balance in life, as it is not just about fun.

Prediction for the sign of Cancer

Beware of unnecessary spending on social life. It is important to have moments of leisure, but it is necessary to put in the balance that this money may be lacking at other times. Another tip is that you need to preserve yourself more in your social life. We don’t always have real friends on social networks that we could trust. Stay smart!