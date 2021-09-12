How favoritism in Monza went from Hamilton to Verstappen even before the GP – 11/09/2021

Max Verstappen came in second, but came out as the big winner of the second edition of the sprint, a short race format that Formula 1 is testing to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race: with the punishment of this Saturday’s winner Valtteri Bottas, who changed the engine, and the bad start of Lewis Hamilton, who finished only in fifth, he will leave pole position at the Italian GP, ​​starting at 10 am Brasília time, and even extended his lead in the championship in two points.

More than that: Verstappen has a chance to further open the table at a circuit Red Bull arrived thinking they would have to minimize damage, as Mercedes were the favourites. Hamilton and Bottas’ car is better suited to racetracks with less downforce, as the rear of their car is less steep than Red Bull’s and therefore generates less air resistance on the long Monza straights. Furthermore, the Mercedes engine has been better, especially towards the end of the straights, indicating that they are getting more out of the electrical part of the hybrid power unit that Formula One uses.

In qualifying for the sprint, a traditional time-taking, it was clear: Bottas set the best time, Hamilton set second, and Verstappen was almost half a second behind. And Mercedes’ confidence was so great that Bottas’ power unit was exchanged, even unnecessarily, just for a tactical bet by the team.

But the game started to turn at the start of the sprint, when Hamilton skated and lost positions to Verstappen and the two McLarens. He took the blame for the mistake. “I pressed the clutch more and the tires slipped,” said the Englishman, who took a long time to get out of the car after stopping his Mercedes in the closed park and climbed up to the Mercedes motorhome without taking off his helmet, taking more than 15 minutes to get out and give the interviews.

In fifth, Hamilton had both McLarens in front of him, with the same Mercedes engine, and with a different strategy, with soft tires. Hamilton had opted for the middleweights, believing they would be better at the end of the race. But this difference turned out not to be as big as expected. “We were surprised at how fast those tires were. It will be an easy victory for Max tomorrow. This weekend is a big blow.”

The blow could be smaller if Mercedes had not opted to change Bottas’ power unit, since the Finn was the first in the sprint and would be pole in this Sunday’s race. However, with the punishment, he starts last and clears the way for Verstappen.

The Dutchman, who now has a five-point advantage over Hamilton, does not agree with his rival. “It was important to have a good start and that’s what we did. Especially on a weekend when Mercedes is doing so well. But of course the main points will be given tomorrow. Lewis is starting fourth and Valtteri will come strong from there from behind.”

Verstappen will have his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo beside him in the front row of the Italian GP, ​​in the Australian’s best starting position since he was at Red Bull in 2018. With Lando Norris in third, this is the McLaren’s best starting position since the 2012 GP Brazil, which also marked the last victory of the English team, with Jenson Button.