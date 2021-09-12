“I found out that I cheated with prostitutes,” says changed fiance

Eder Meneghine’s wedding stirred up social media in recent days. The decorator changed bridegrooms 24 hours before going up to the altar on the 7th and, since then, history has not stopped gaining new developments.

Dyl Reis, the changed fiance, told the metropolises that the decision to end the marriage came from him. Now, however, he decided to tell the reasons.

“The decision came from me. Two days before the wedding, I found out that I was cheating with prostitutes. Because I got a hot head, I decided not to get married again”, said Dyl in an interview with the column Fábia Oliveira, from the portal O Dia.

“I was honest, true, I never lied to him, but the relationship was not going well. We used to fight directly”, he added.

When asked about the fact that the police had gone to the place where he lived with Eder, Dyl explained that the fight took place over a scooter and an iPhone 12 ProMax cell phone that he had won.

“He gave it to me and didn’t put it in my name, which proves he was already malicious. We ended up at the police station, reached an agreement, and he took over the presents. They couldn’t even stay with me, and he was trying to prove it was embezzlement,” he said.

He also stated that he never stole Eder: “He used my checkbooks, passed them on to moneylenders with large amounts that I can’t afford to cover now, and I’m worried about that. I do feel robbed. This way of acting I don’t think is correct, it seemed to have the intention of screwing me. You want to pretend to be innocent. I was always nice to him, a very good partner in every second and every moment”.

Understand

The matrimonial bullshit involving the architect and Dyl came to light after Eder announced, positioned on the altar set up in Solar das Palmeiras, on Ilha da Gigóia, Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio, that she was getting married but had changed her fiance the day before .