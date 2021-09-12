Idol and reference as a defender, Juan celebrates the arrival of David Luiz to Flamengo – Flamengo

PHOTO: REPRODUCTION

In addition to making a difference, the Biggest Fans in the World also hires. The #DavidLuizNoFlamengo campaign, which dominated social media for days, reached much more than just spectacular numbers but was also enough to engage the defender, who ultimately became the club’s new reinforcement. official on the profiles of Rubro-Negro, the defender posted a video on his personal Instagram profile – and received the comment of the idol, and fellow position, Juan.

The video published by David Luiz talks about purposes, challenges, overcoming and new directions. In the end, the defender makes clear the main reason for his coming: “The voice of the people is the voice of God. The Nation called me and I’m here”. Juan, one of the greatest idols in Flamengo’s history, used rubro-negro emojis to welcome the new Mais Querido professional.

Rubro-Negro closed the hiring of David Luiz last Saturday (10), at a hotel in São Paulo. The defender returns to Brazil after 14 years in Europe and has a relationship with Flamengo until December 2022. Overall, the defender won 23 titles in his international tour.

The new shirt 23 from Gávea is the third reinforcement that arrives at ‘Era Portaluppi’ – from July until now. Before the defender, Flamengo announced Andreas Pereira, from Manchester United, and Kenedy, from Chelsea, a club that David Luiz made a lot of history. The defender arrives to take over the title of the red-black defense and should have Rodrigo Caio as a team.