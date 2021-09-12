In a duel of legends, Vitor Belfort ‘doesn’t alleviate’ and beat Evander Holyfield by knockout in the first round

He didn’t come in to ‘play’ and put on a show. In the main event of ‘Triller Fight Club’, held this Saturday (11), Victor Belfort returned to boxing and, in a devastating way, went up and knocked out the legendary Evander Holyfield in the first round. The duel took place in Florida, United States.

Without acting in the sport since 2006, Belfort gets his second victory in the ‘noble art’. Now, there are two victories in its trajectory, which should continue in competition.

Holyfield, meanwhile, has an undesirable return to boxing. The legendary American has not performed since 2011 and now has a record of 44 wins, 11 setbacks and two draws.

THE FIGHT

The round started with a lot of study among the athletes, who didn’t even touch each other. Holyfield was trying to measure the distance to find Belfort, who did well in his turn.

The Brazilian had his ‘killer’ impetus and went after the legendary American, who felt it and fell twice. With Evander groggy, Vitor only had the job of pressing and knocking him out in the first round.

‘Triller Fight Club’ results

MAIN CARD

Heavy weight: Victor Belfort defeated Evander Holyfield by knockout 1m49s from R1

Married weight: Anderson Silva defeated Tito Ortiz by knockout 1m31s from R1

Super featherweight: Jono Carroll defeated Andy Vences on the judges’ majority decision

Heavyweight: David Haye defeated Joe Fournier on a unanimous judges decision (79-72, 79-72, 80-71)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Super featherweight: Anthony Chavez and Diuhl Olguin tied on the judges’ majority decision (58-56, 57-57, 57-57)

Elizer Silva defeated Terry Roscoe on the unanimous decision of the judges (39-36. 39-36, 39-36)