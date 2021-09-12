In a video, Tiago Leifert talks about injustices at work: ‘I’ve cried with rage’ | celebrities



James Leifert – Reproduction

James Leifertreproduction

Published 09/11/2021 4:41 PM

Rio – On the 9th, the presenter Tiago Leifert announced that he will leave TV Globo after presenting “The Voice Brasil”. Since then, he has received numerous tributes and many Leifert-related souvenirs are being posted on social media.

One of them was his speech as a guest at a journalism graduation, in which he talks about the injustices he has witnessed at work. The video was shared by journalist Paulo Pacheco.

“Going forward, you will witness some of the most revolting and disgusting injustices. You’re going to see the worst person at work getting promoted, the biggest asshole in the world becoming a director. I saw it,” began James.

He tells students and those present at the event that he has come home to tears several times in anger. To exemplify, he narrated some episodes that he experienced in his career.

“Once, when I was a reporter, a guy at work, my boss, said I was slow to write. So he sent me to a game [de futebol] and said: go back to the newsroom when the game has more or less the second half. I said: ‘Look, this is not going to work, something happens in the 45 and we don’t record’. And he said, ‘No, come back with 40 minutes.’ I obeyed.”

“An editor was surprised that I went back to the newsroom too quickly. I explained, he got angry and went to charge this boss of mine, who called me in the hallway and, looking me in the face, said he had never given me the order to return to the 40th minute of the second half,” he said. He also claims that he saw an editor-in-chief make a serious misinformation and blame the intern, who was fired.

“Everything made me feel very bad, and one day I exclaimed to another head of the network, saying, ‘But that’s not fair.’ And he replied: ‘But life is not fair.’ Today I saw that this is one of the biggest lies there is. Life is very fair. We are unfair. And this is the balance of nature, of the world.”

What impressed internet users was Leifert’s speech after the following excerpt. “We commit injustice and life goes there and corrects it. It may take 10, 20, 30 years, but that idiot boss is going to fall. So you have to have a lot of patience going forward, it is one of the ingredients of justice and the success of everything I’ve said so far. Patience is very worthwhile and it is an indispensable virtue for those who dream.”

Check out: