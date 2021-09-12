In an interview, Souza says that Daniel Alves “used” São Paulo and points out mistakes in the club’s management

For a former player, the breakup of the lateral was good for both parties and he points out that the Tricolor from São Paulo still fails in not looking at the base

After announcement of the departure of Daniel Alves from São Paulo, which took place this Friday (10), by the club, the former player Souza said, in an interview with Terra, that the full-back “used” the Tricolor paulista and criticized signings of the size of the multi-champion footballer, stating that the SPFC you have to look more at the base.

“Daniel Alves didn’t care. I wasn’t making a point of playing serious. This split was good for both sides, but São Paulo had a big problem, as it will have to pay the debt of R$ 11 million”, said the former SPFC midfielder, Grêmio e Fluminense.

For him, the club hesitated for not having broken the bond with the player before, given his performance since he arrived in 2019: in total, there were 95 games wearing the tricolor shirt, with 10 goals scored and the title of the 2021 São Paulo Championship:

— Daniel, who didn’t want to play for São Paulo anymore, because otherwise he would be coming back from the national team, showing up to train, to take the field on Sunday. — said the ex-football player, who became champion of the Libertadores and of the Worlds in the 2005 season, under the command of Muricy Ramalho, current technical coordinator of the Morumbi team, who at the time coached the team. — He didn’t deliver the football he promised when he was hired, and he even said he loved São Paulo. he pointed out.

Springboard to the Olympics

Still in conversation with the site, Souza talked about Daniel’s going to the Tokyo Olympic Games, for the Brazilian team: “Daniel Alves used São Paulo to go to the Olympics and serve the Brazilian team. Why didn’t he take that attitude (going out) before becoming an Olympic champion?”, he asked.

And analyzing the posture of the lateral at the club, for the former player, the Tricolor should not even have given him freedom to choose an acting position. “It was a mistake to give jersey 10 and leave Daniel Alves in midfield when he arrived. That’s why I only praised Diniz [treinador do time na época], and that, in turn, spoke well of him. Daniel only did better when he returned to acting on the side.”

a repetitive cycle

Among the latest highlights of the site’s conversation with the player, Souza spoke in an excerpt about São Paulo’s management style, the repetitive cycle of hiring renowned players and, consequently, very expensive for the club’s cashier:

“The mistake was with the arrival of Juanfran and now with Orejuela, who doesn’t play. The current director (Rui Costa) was from Grêmio before and worked with him. How can you bring that same player knowing your history? There are things that you can’t understand”, and he joked: “if that’s the way it is [pra ganhar dinheiro e não produzir nada], call me and I’ll go.”

For him, São Paulo still needs to give more freedom to Muricy, who acts as technical coordinator at the club, to be able to work and think about what the Morumbi team actually needs, being able to look more, perhaps, at the youth category:

— You can’t do politics and keep hiring just to respond to the crowd. Historically hiring overvalued, designer players didn’t work. There’s only big loss. You have to bet on the base. This is the way. Or, if not, bring in unsung players, as was the case with Rigoni, who nobody gave him anything. Let it serve as an example. São Paulo cannot make any more mistakes”, he concluded.

next game

The São Paulo Tricolor returns to the field this Sunday (12), at Maracanã, against Fluminense, at 8:30 pm, in a match valid for the 20th round of the Brasileirão.