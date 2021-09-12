In Carille’s debut, Santos is in a draw with Bahia in Vila Belmiro

In the debut of coach Fábio Carille, the saints had a discrete acting and only drew 0-0 with Bahia this Saturday night, at Vila Belmiro, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

With the tie, Santos moved up to 13th place, with 23 points gained. In the next round, Peixe will face Ceará, on Saturday, at Arena Castelão. Before, on Tuesday, Santos host Athlético-PR in the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil – as they lost 1-0 in the first leg, the team needs to win by two or more goals difference in Vila Belmiro to advance . If I win by simple difference, the decision will be on penalties.

>> PERFORMANCE: In Carille’s debut, Santos has a discreet performance

The game

With Fábio Carille on the bench after just two practices, Santos had an uncreative first half, with little marking on the edge of the area and no submissions. Bahia, in turn, had the best chances after 25 minutes. In the first, on a counterattack, Gilberto received a free kick in the area, but played weakly on João Paulo’s exit and defender Robson Reis saved Peixe.

On minute 26, Isnaldo kicked from the edge of the area and João Paulo palmed, but the referee only scored a goal kick. Two minutes later, Rodallega shot from the edge of the area and the goalkeeper saved.

Santos took the first shot seven minutes into the second half. Carlos Sánchez took a free kick from the left and goalkeeper Mateus Claus made a great save to save Bahia.

On minute 14, Gabriel Pirani crossed a low cross from the right, Marcos Guilherme caught it first and the ball skimmed the left post of goalkeeper Mateus Claus.

At 17, forward Marinho entered Marcos Guilherme’s vacancy and returned to the pitch after a month and a half. The player tried the plays on the right side, but could not win the mark.

Until the end of the game, despite staying with the ball longer, Santos failed to create great chances of goal.

DATASHEET

SAINTS 0 X 0 BAHIA



Date and time: September 11, 2021, at 9:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Referee: Paulo César Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG) and Felipe Alan Costa de Carvalho (MG)

Video Arbitrator: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Yellow cards: Lucas Braga ((SAN) and Isnaldo, Nino Paraíba, Conti and Raniele (BAH)

SAINTS

João Paulo, Pará, Robson Reis (Danilo Boza, at halftime), Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho; Marcos Guilherme (Marinho, at 17’/2ºT), Carlos Sánchez, Gabriel Pirani (Jean Mota, at 24’/2ºT) and Lucas Braga; Léo Baptistão (Raniel, 24’/2ºT). Technician: Fabio Carille

BAHIA

Mateus Claus, Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Araújo (Patrick, at 14’/2ºT) and Mugni (Matheus Bahia, at 35’/2ºT); Ruiz (Luizão, at 28’/2ºT), Rodallega, Gilberto (Rodriguinho, at 28/2ºT) and Isnaldo (Raniele, at 14’/2ºT). Technician: Diego Dabove