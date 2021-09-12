In Manaus, MC Poze do Rodo is threatened with death by criminal faction

MC Poze do Rodo, who has a concert scheduled in Manaus in October, was threatened with death on social media on Thursday night (9/9) by Faction CDN (North Cartel), from the capital of Amazonas, in case the singer appeared to perform in the city. “MC Poze, broza in Manaus I know damn cvcú”, they wrote.

After the death of Romarinho Mec, “Witch of Manaus”, as he was known, 27 years old, the “witch” of Forró, with several shots, inside a car, on Thursday (9/9) and right after the disclosure of the death of influencer Ilguiner Menezes, the internet wonders if MC Poze, who has not yet spoken, will perform in October.

mc poze do rodo death threat Poze has been receiving death threatsReproduction/Instagram mc poze do rodo death threat The funkeiro’s advisor did not comment on the matter Reproduction/Instagram mc poze do rodo death threat Threats of faction to funkeiro have been posted on the webReproduction/Instagram mc poze MC Poze and Laisa Moraesreproduction mc poze’s night MC Poze’s Night OutInstagram/Reproduction mc-poze Poze and Vivianereproduction 0

Hours before Romarinho’s performance, the singer shared a video message from funk artist MC Poze do Rodo on Instagram: “Best birthday present I’ve gotten in all years. Thanks @mcpozedorodo for his humility, I’m too much of a fan of the man he stopped the clip and sent this save I’m just grateful thanks for the real morals, Pit bull”.

MC Poze is scheduled to perform at a concert hall named “Forró de Nós”, located on Avenida do Turismo, Tarumã neighborhood, West Zone of Manaus.

The funkeiro’s sssessoria was contacted to clarify the threats and the scheduled shows, but no response was received until the publication of the article.