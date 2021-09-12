iPhone 13 with double memory? See bets for the Apple event | Cell phone

The new generation of iPhone should also bring new features such as the Always On Display feature, which leaves the screen always on and has been appearing for years in products from Samsung and other rivals. Other expected changes are the return of the Touch ID and the long-awaited 120 Hz screen. Despite the internal changes planned for the model, the expectation is that the external design will change little.

Up to 1TB of storage

One of the new features of the new generation of Apple cell phones should be storage of up to 1 TB for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. This is almost double the space found in the high-end version of the iPhone 12, which offers 512 GB. This value should be the lowest offered for the thirteenth generation of cell phones, which should abolish the 256 GB version.

Apple has abolished the fingerprint sensor and started using facial identification unlocking since the launch of the iPhone X. However, in the current global scenario marked by the use of masks by a large part of the planet’s population, the prediction is that the Touch ID returns on the iPhone 13, this time built into the screen itself, as it does on competitor phones.

The long-awaited 120 Hz screen could be another new addition to next week’s presentation. Technology present in the iPad Pro, such a display brings a faster refresh rate than most cell phones on the market, which usually offer 60 Hz.

Displays with this capability can be useful for ensuring better graphics quality in games or for more fluid effects when viewing series and movies. It is worth noting that there are already even more powerful smartphone options in this regard, with 144 Hz screens.

Another novelty that Apple can implement in the new line of smartphones is the Always On Display technology, which makes the screen always on. Present on Android phones since 2016 – the year of the Galaxy S7 – the feature displays notification icons, time and battery level under a dimmed effect all the time, even when the device is stationary.

The iPhone 13 must finally go through a notch retread, the cutout in the top area where the front camera and other sensors are housed. Apple is expected to employ a new image sensor up to 50% smaller than previously used. With this, it is likely that the notch will also decrease considerably. Microphone and speaker would be replaced in the frame of the device.

New Cameras, Bigger Battery and Lightning Continuity

The iPhone 13 can reach the market with a thicker battery, to the delight of the most demanding consumers. This is one of the latest projections by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, famous for hitting Apple’s predictions. The new cell phones must also be heavier than their predecessors.

In terms of photography, Kuo believes that the sensor-shift image stabilization present in the iPhone 12 Pro Max should expand to the entire iPhone 13 line. The feature launched in 2020 was celebrated between creators of audiovisual. The Pro and Pro Max models are also expected to come with an updated ultra wide sensor, with a larger f/1.8 aperture and auto focus, as well as sensors slightly larger than those present on the iPhone 12.

Finally, Kuo predicts that the traditional Lightning connector should remain on all models in the new lineup, dismissing earlier speculation that suggested the adoption of the USB-C port or that they proposed an iPhone without any ports, relying only on wireless charging. According to the analyst, “the MagSafe ecosystem is not mature enough.”

Satellite emergency calls

One of the most talked about issues in recent weeks was the possibility of the iPhone 13 debuting a satellite connection system, which would allow users to communicate even in regions without 3G, 4G or 5G coverage. This would be possible through the use of “Low Orbit Satellite Communication” (LEO) technology.

The functionality would only be for emergency calls in crisis situations. Despite speculation, experts point out that this technology will remain for future generations of cell phones.

Despite the large number of news about what’s new on the iPhone 13, it’s good to remember that Apple hasn’t confirmed any information yet. So, so far, everything that has come out over the phone is just a rumor. The fact is that in a few days the world will meet the new generation of the model, which, as usual, should generate the enthusiasm of the brand’s fans. Prices remain secret.

