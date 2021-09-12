Is it all game now? Globo invests in an arena for Fernanda Gentil’s program

Hold that audience! Globo invests in the Zig Zag Arena, game show by Fernanda Gentil, to reach the public that watches Passa ou Ressa, a game hosted by Celso Portiolli on SBT.

Globo is increasingly trying to reach a younger audience and to bet on more attractive alternatives, such as the entry of Larissa Manoela and the debut of Marcos Mion to command the Caldeirão on Saturdays.

The new game show enters this catalog of actions and confirms the participation of Everaldo Marques, Hortência and Marco Luque.

Launching on October 3rd, Gentili’s game will have almost a proposal of proof of the infinite leader. In the dynamics, two teams will face each Sunday in three phases, named Pique-Pega, Mega Ball and Tudo ou Nada. Disputes will also be monitored by professional judges.

Passa e Ressa is an old SBT program that runs on Sundays. The game works very similar to Gentil’s proposal: two teams of people participate in a general knowledge quiz. If the team that starts playing doesn’t know how to answer, it “passs” the question to the opposing team, if they don’t know either, it can “refer” the question, if no one knows how to answer, one of the teams has to “pay” by participating in physical tests very crazy, which are worth points on the scoreboard. It is important to remember that this dynamic is also happening on Saturdays on Mion’s program.