It took effect! Ex-BBB Gil buys luxury car in the United States

Living in California, United States, while pursuing his PhD, ex-BBB Gil do Vigor bought a convertible car to move during his stay in North America.

Despite not having permission to drive on US soil, the ex-brother shared some clicks inside the vehicle on social networks.

“Do you think I fit in with convertible cars? I think I agree, yes, huh! (laughs) This car here is ‘baphonic’, I rode it today and I felt in a movie, very ‘phyno’ and very chic”, wrote Gilberto.

In the publication’s comments, followers and famous people congratulated the economist for his achievement. “Rico!” wrote Pocah, who also participated in BBB21. “The way you dreamed inside the house”, commented Caio Afiune, a fellow inmate at Big Brother’s house. “Baphonic indeed. It took a lot of time,” said Papito, former BBB participant and father of presenter Ana Clara.

Before acquiring the powerful, Gilberto Nogueira spoke with his followers on Instagram. “I’m going to buy a car this weekend and my roommate is driving. I’m going to take the driver’s exam and here I can drive while I’m learning. I’ll have a car in the States”, he revealed.

See too

+Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, reveals that she had surgery on her vagina



+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds 2-year-old son dead with a note on his side when he gets home



+ Quick and easy peanut pave recipe for the weekend



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach