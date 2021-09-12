It’s official: Anitta will be at the MET 2021 – Vogue ball

+



Anitta at the Moschino parade (Photo: Reproduction/ Leo Faria (@leofaria))

Anitta is the hot topic on the Internet. Currently living in Miami, USA, to promote her international album, the Brazilian singer will make an appearance at one of the biggest fashion events in the world: the MET 2021 ball. The information has been officially confirmed for Vogue Brazil.

The annual charity event, which will take place on Monday (13.09), raises funds for the museum in New York (USA) and features the hottest celebrities of today

Anitta will be invited by the shoemaker Alexander Burman, who has represented Brazil at the ball for years. Birman also promotes this Sunday (12.09), a pre-event dinner with the American Vogue team.

The singer’s look is still unknown, but it was chosen by none other than Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue and director of global content at Condé Nast.

Alexandre Birman during the 2019 edition (Photo: Getty Images)

Before the ball, however, the popstar makes another milestone in her musical career by being the first Brazilian to perform on the stage of the Video Music Awards with your hit single, girl from river.