Jeep Commander 2022 has 7,000 units booked in 15 days

Like Midas, Jeep quickly gets the vile metal in its action to locate in Brazil, another global project, the Novo Commander. Within 15 days of pre-sales, the seven-seater SUV, which costs between R$199,990 and R$279,990, had 7,000 units booked.

On the first day of pre-sales, the American brand had 2,800 units booked and now it reaches a volume for a car that is not exactly cheap.

Among SUVs, for example, it already has a greater volume than much cheaper models, such as the Honda WR-V, for example, which sold just over 6,500 in 2021.

With 7 thousand units ordered, the Jeep Commander 2022 surpasses even nearby players, such as the Chery Tiggo 8. In the sales ranking until August, the premium SUV made in Pernambuco would be the 14th best seller.

Everton Kurdejak, Director of Commercial Operations for Jeep Brazil, says: “Even in a short time, we already see that the Commander is on the right path to lead its segment. The SUV does not stop surprising us and is a real success, with new numbers that prove it every day, something never seen in the history of Jeep in Brazil, and we will keep growing, as the action continues until October 7th. It is noteworthy that we are talking about a model that customers have not seen physically, which only proves the confidence that customers have in the Jeep brand”.

Even so, the Jeep Commander did not exceed the sales of the Toyota SW4 in ordered volume, the most expensive vehicle above this level in the ranking, with prices starting at R$ 262,990 and with more than 8,500 sold.

Anyway, the market’s expectation is that the Commander will reach more expressive volumes, but we still don’t know if it will be able to pass the SW4, which has a captive audience in Brazil. Both operate in different niches in the same segment, with different proposals.