Jeep Commander 2022 sells more than 7,000 units in 15 days

Jeep Commander 2022. (Photo: Disclosure / Stellantis / Jeep)

O Jeep Commander 2022, one of the most anticipated releases of this year, has already surpassed the mark of seven thousand units in pre-sale, in 15 days to be released. The sales action follows until 10/07. Know more!

According to Stellantis, in just 15 days of pre-sale, the new Commander has already surpassed the market of 7,000 units sold. Remember that the SUV is the first Jeep produced 100% in Brazil.

With this number of sales, the model confirms that it has already conquered records. According to Stellantis, the Jeep Commander 2022 is the most sold in a pre-sale of the brand in the country.

The pre-sale period for the model started on the last day 08/26. On the first day alone, nearly 3,000 cars were sold.

For Stellantis, the new commander it really arrived to give new directions to the SUV category. “Even in a short time, we already see that the Commander is on the right path to lead its segment. The SUV does not stop surprising us and it is a real success, with new numbers that prove it every day, something never seen in the history of Jeep in Brazil”, says Everton Kurdejak, Director of Commercial Operations of Jeep for Brazil.

“We will continue to grow, as the action continues until October 7th. It is noteworthy that we are talking about a model that customers have not seen physically, which only proves the confidence that customers have in the Jeep brand”, concludes Kurdejak.

About the new Commander

O new Jeep Commander it has complete versions, Limited and Overland with option of turbo flex engine with 4×2 traction or turbodiesel with 4×4 traction. The SUV has seven full size seats distributed in three rows, with plenty of space and comfort.

In addition, it has its own personality in its features and premium finish, with seats designed to offer the ultimate in refinement. The model is also equipped with a lot of technology: premium sound system Harman Kardon, electric front seats, trunk with presence sensor.

Also: Adventure Intelligence Plus connected platform with Alexa in Vehicle and autonomous driving systems such as emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist or motorcyclist recognition, driver fatigue detector, speed plate recognition and park assist.