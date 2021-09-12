JF has more than 80% increase in demand for solar energy

The water crisis affecting part of Brazil is the result of the worst drought in 91 years, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy. The lack of rain and low reservoirs impact different sectors of the economy, but affect the electricity bills of thousands of Brazilians even more. At times like this, the need to invest in alternative sources to hydroelectric power plants is even more urgent. To escape the constant rise in the tariff, an option that has been growing, including in Juiz de Fora, is the use of photovoltaic solar energy.

In the city, according to data from the Municipal Works Department (PJF), in the first half of August 2021, 327 new photovoltaic plants were connected, equivalent to 87% of the total new connections made throughout 2020 in the city. The number is greater than the number of plants installed in 2019. Currently, the municipality has 1,474 properties that use solar energy to reduce the electricity bill, with 1,150 photovoltaic plants installed in total.

According to the director of the company Vésper Energia Solar, Mirele Kollarz, demand for the installation of solar panels in Juiz de Fora has doubled in recent years. She explains that the only criterion for adhering to this type of energy is that the residence or business has an adequate space with solar incidence that can accommodate the plates.

According to Mirele, there are two types of photovoltaic energy generation system, one of them, and the most common to be installed, is the one that is connected to the electricity grid of the Minas Gerais Energy Company (Cemig), in which the excess of The energy produced is injected into the company’s network and becomes an energy credit. At the end of the month, the consumer pays the company or receives from it the difference between what they injected into the network and what they used. “With this type of generation, you reduce your bill a lot, you just aren’t 100% independent from Cemig, because, if the light goes out, or something like that, the system also shuts down”, he explains. In the other case, it is possible to be totally independent from the energy distributors, however, it is much more expensive. This is because it requires the installation of energy storage batteries, which, according to Mirele, is still not feasible for most consumers.

Economy

The possibility of reducing the bill by up to 95% was what motivated entrepreneur Lanusse Pereira Sales to adopt the use of solar energy. Lanusse, who owns Supermercado Sales e Moura, says that, before installing the solar energy panels, he paid, every month, around R$7,000 in electricity bills. “At first, the investment we have to make is high, but as our electricity bill is absurd, in a short time we have a very good financial return, which allows us to lower our cost and become more competitive in the market.”

In his case, 90 solar panels were installed on the supermarket’s structures, something that, according to Lenusse, reduced the electricity bill by more than 40%. “As here in the building I didn’t fit all the panels I needed, I recently decided to invest in another 100 solar panels that I put in a building in the neighboring neighborhood. With this new investment, I hope to lower my electricity bill to less than R$1,000. It’s really worth it! With an investment of R$ 220 thousand (for the purchase of 190 boards), I expect to earn R$ 7 thousand per month. And there is nothing that you invest this amount to have a return like that.”

High cost and long-term investment

The benefits of photovoltaic energy are diverse, however, the high cost of entry makes this alternative not viable for most Brazilians. As Mirele explains, the installation of solar panels does not only involve the value per panel, but a series of other materials needed to carry out the process.

In addition to the panel, which will actually generate energy, it is necessary to purchase the inverter, a device used to convert the solar energy, which arrives at the property in direct current, into the energy that will be used by the consumer to turn on the television or heat the water from the shower, for example. Other than that, there is all the structure to fix the panels and the elaboration of the project itself. According to Mirele, small projects can cost from R$ 9,000, but, depending on the client’s consumption, the investment can range from R$ 30 thousand to R$ 50 thousand.

For the economist Fernando Perobelli, the discussion about investment in solar energy needs great caution, as it is a matter of medium to long term. “You are going to invest a large amount initially and have a return in three, four or five years. We have to do this analysis in a very cautious way, because if we stop to think about this amount of R$ 9,000 reais, how many people are able to make this investment?”

bespoke generation

Another model allows the residence or business to use solar energy, even if it does not have enough structure to house the plates, or does not have the capital in hand to make the first investment. This type of model offers a reduction of up to 20% in the cost of electricity, without any investment, as the owner rents the company’s plants.

Luiz Sigiliano, commercial director of the company Arion, which offers this type of service in Juiz de Fora, explains that the client rents the energy generated by the company’s solar panels, installed in another location. “For example, if he used to pay R$ 10 thousand in electricity bills for the energy distributor, with our discount he will pay only R$ 8 thousand in rent. This savings of BRL 2,000 reais comes without him having invested anything.”

Currently, Arion only serves companies and has had a good return. In 2021 alone, the company showed a 38% growth in demand for services, an increase that came after a year of growth. Sigiliano attributes this greater demand to the general growth that photovoltaic energy has had in Brazil, with more people becoming interested and discovering the savings generated by it.

Content continues after the ad

He also points out that the possibilities for investing are diverse. In addition to the option to rent energy, there are also banking companies that offer exclusive credit lines for investment in solar panels. “Nowadays, some banks only ask for their own equipment as collateral for financing. For those who don’t have the money to make their first investment, but have access to financing, it’s a great deal. Many times you pay the financing with the savings generated by the use of solar energy, or at least, it comes very close to it. You invest very little in a system that has a 25-year performance guarantee.”

The advantages of solar energy also conquered merchant Gilberto Coelho, owner of the Lua de Mel Bakery. According to him, before the pandemic, the company had made a budget for the installation of solar panels, an investment that did not go ahead due to the high cost and lack of space to install all the panels. “With the arrival of the pandemic, we had a cut in expenses and it would be unfeasible to invest in solar panels. Also, the bakery did not have the structure to cover all my consumption. I would need 600 m² of space, which I don’t have here”.

However, the option to rent energy met all their availability. According to him, in the last three months, when he uses solar energy, the 20% saving has yielded a credit of around R$ 1,600 per month. “This amount covers an employee’s salary. Besides, this economy came at a good time, considering all the cost cuts we had in the last year”, says Gilberto.

public policy project

Brazil is one of the most highly rated countries for the use of so-called alternative energies, however, our energy matrix is ​​still poorly diversified. Currently, 63% of the energy generation capacity in Brazil comes from hydroelectric plants, according to data from the National Electric System Operator (ONS), made available by the Electric Sector Study Group (Gesel), of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro ( UFRJ).

Gesel also points out that the remainder of Brazil’s generating capacity is distributed among 13% of thermal plants, 11% of wind plants, 3% of solar panels, 8% of biomass plants and a little more 1% relative to the two nuclear plants .

This little diversity in the energy matrix contributed to the fact that, since July, consumers began to feel the impacts of the water crisis in their pockets. During this period, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) raised red flag 2 by 52%, a rate included in the electricity bill when there is an increase in the cost of energy generation in the country. With that, the value of 100 kilowatt-hours (kwh) jumped from R$ 6.24 to R$ 9.49. A further increase was announced on August 31, when the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, in a speech, announced a new increase – in September, the tariff was increased to R$ 14.20 for each 100 kWh consumed.

For the economist, it is at a time of crisis that discussions about infrastructure are accentuated, since the most affected by this price variation is the poorest population in the country, which would not be able to make a high investment in the installation of solar panels. “The solar energy process should be a social public policy. Because, if we do the math, what is worth more, having a social tariff or a solar energy deployment program in Brazil? It is precisely the families that earn up to two minimum wages, and are the majority in Brazil, who are unable to implement this type of (solar) energy if there is no government subsidy. Today, solar energy is not a good with wide access to the population, it is a good with restricted access given its cost of entry.”

Average radiation in Juiz de Fora is higher than in Germany

Professor and coordinator of the Department of Electrical Engineering and coordinator of the Solar Photovoltaic Laboratory (Labsolar) of the Federal University of Juiz de Fora (UFJF), André Ferreira, says that the State of Minas Gerais, as a whole, has good potential for installation of solar power plants. “The northern region of the state of Minas is the most appropriate, with an average radiation ranging between 5.5 kWh/m² and 6.5 kWh/m². In Juiz de Fora, the average solar radiation is approximately 4.5 kWh/m².”

He also points out that the average radiation in Juiz de Fora is greater than that of Germany, which is approximately 3 kWh/m², a country that is a leader in solar energy per capita and has been investing since the early 2000s in tax incentives for the use of renewable energy. “It is possible to verify that photovoltaic solar microgeneration in the city and region is a good investment, much better than conservative financial investments or property rental”, says André.

Free course on the system

Since 2015, Labsolar has been promoting a free course on Solar Photovoltaic Microgeneration, aimed primarily at people in a financially vulnerable situation and who have knowledge or experience in electricity. And there is even a 30% reserve in it for the female audience. As André Ferreira explains, during the pandemic period, classes are being held remotely and, for this reason, candidates must have equipment to watch the videos and participate in the course’s activities.

The registration period should start on September 20, through the website www.ufjf.br/labsolar. Recorded classes are publicly available on LABSOLAR’s YouTube channel. However, only candidates selected for the course will have access to the forums to clarify doubts and be entitled to a certificate, as long as they present good performance. Classes are taught by students from UFJF courses, who are supervised by a group of professors and technical staff from the Faculty of Engineering.

LEGEND 2: In this bakery, the option to rent energy, adopted three months ago, resulted in savings of R$ 1,600 per month. “This amount covers the salary of an employee”, celebrates the owner