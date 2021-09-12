Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton Pay tribute to 9/11 victims at Ground Zero in New York

NEW YORK — US President Joe Biden participated this Saturday morning in a ceremony honoring the nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that completed two decades.
At Ground Zero, where the World Trade Center (WTC) towers were located and a memorial was built, he and former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with their respective wives Jill, Michelle and former Secretary of State Hillary , held a minute of silence at 8:46 am (9:46 am in Brasília). This was the time when the first plane, hijacked by five of the 19 al-Qaeda terrorists involved in the attack, hit the North Tower of the WTC.
Story: From the crash of the plane to the man in the fall: the images that shaped the historical memory of 9/11
Victims’ names were read out at the solemn event, as has been the case every year since 2001. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination last year — despite winning mayorship for the Republican Party — was also present.
The ceremony, however, reflected the growing polarization of American politics, as it was not attended by Republicans Donald Trump and George W. Bush, who were in power when the attacks took place. Trump, who is on an undeclared campaign to run again in 2024, went to a police station and a fire department in Manhattan. There, he again criticized the way Biden concluded the withdrawal of the military from Afghanistan, even though he was the one who signed the exit agreement with the fundamentalist Taliban group in 2020.
Guga Chakra: New York did not forget the attack, but lost the fear and moved on
Bush chose to attend a separate ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the third plane the terrorists hijacked, heading for Washington, crashed after passengers restrained the hijackers and prevented another target from being hit. At the scene, Bush, who launched the Islamic “war on terror” in retaliation for the attacks, warned of the danger of internal extremists:
— They are children of the same evil spirit [dos perpetradores do atentado de 2001] and it is our continual duty to confront them,” he said.
This Saturday, Biden was also in Pennsylvania and the Pentagon, where the fourth hijacked plane crashed. Of the total of 2,977 killed in the biggest terrorist attack in history, 2,753 died in New York, 184 in the Pentagon and 40 were passengers and crew of the aircraft that crashed in Shanksville.
Radicalization: From ‘US mayor’ to conspiracyist, Rudy Giuliani mirrors the political polarization in the US since 9/11
The president did not make a statement yesterday, but he released a video on Friday to express his condolences to the families and friends of the victims and highlight the national unity that followed the attacks. Biden highlighted the heroism that manifested itself in the days following the attack.
“We also saw something very rare: a real sense of national unity,” he said.