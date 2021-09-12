Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton Pay tribute to 9/11 victims at Ground Zero in New York

NEW YORK — US President Joe Biden participated this Saturday morning in a ceremony honoring the nearly 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that completed two decades.

At Ground Zero, where the World Trade Center (WTC) towers were located and a memorial was built, he and former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with their respective wives Jill, Michelle and former Secretary of State Hillary , held a minute of silence at 8:46 am (9:46 am in Brasília). This was the time when the first plane, hijacked by five of the 19 al-Qaeda terrorists involved in the attack, hit the North Tower of the WTC.

Victims’ names were read out at the solemn event, as has been the case every year since 2001. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination last year — despite winning mayorship for the Republican Party — was also present.

The ceremony, however, reflected the growing polarization of American politics, as it was not attended by Republicans Donald Trump and George W. Bush, who were in power when the attacks took place. Trump, who is on an undeclared campaign to run again in 2024, went to a police station and a fire department in Manhattan. There, he again criticized the way Biden concluded the withdrawal of the military from Afghanistan, even though he was the one who signed the exit agreement with the fundamentalist Taliban group in 2020.

Bush chose to attend a separate ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the third plane the terrorists hijacked, heading for Washington, crashed after passengers restrained the hijackers and prevented another target from being hit. At the scene, Bush, who launched the Islamic “war on terror” in retaliation for the attacks, warned of the danger of internal extremists:

— They are children of the same evil spirit [dos perpetradores do atentado de 2001] and it is our continual duty to confront them,” he said.





Time when the second tower of the World Trade Center (WTC) is hit by one of four commercial planes hijacked by terrorists on September 11, 2001; in the foreground, the Brooklyn Bridge. Two planes were launched against the towers, one against the Pentagon and the fourth, which was going to the White House, crashed in Pennsylvania. Photo: Sara K. Schwitek / Reuters United Airlines Flight 175, which ran from Boston to Los Angeles, flies toward the World Trade Center Twin Towers just before hitting the South Tower (left); he was the second plane to hit the complex, and there were five terrorists aboard Photo: Sean Adair / Reuters The North Tower of the World Trade Center was the first to be hit at 8:46 am on September 11, 2001. American Airlines Flight 11 was also hijacked by five terrorists on its way from Boston to Los Angeles Photo: Jeff Christensen / Reuters Smoke in the World Trade Center towers shortly after the attack; in total, 2,600 people died in the towers, 125 in the Pentagon, where the third plane was dropped, and 265 inside the four hijacked planes. Photo: Brad Rickerby / Reuters Photo footage taken from across the Hudson River in Jersey City, NJ, shows the World Trade Center’s first tower collapsing Photo: Ray Stubblebine / Reuters / Reuters Wreckage of the World Trade Center twin towers on the day of the attack Photo: ALEXANDRE FUCHS / AFP Explosion of fire shakes the south tower of the World Trade Center when United Airlines Flight 175 hijacked from Boston crashes into the building on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt / Agência O Globo Smoke and flames erupt from the World Trade Center’s twin towers after two hijacked planes targeted the symbol of economic power on Manhattan Island, New York Photo: SETH MCALLISTER / AFP Smoke and flames rise from the World Trade Center’s twin towers before it collapses in Manhattan, New York Photo: HENNY RAY ABRAMS / AFP Smoke and flames erupt from the World Trade Center’s twin towers after two hijacked planes targeted the symbol of economic power on Manhattan Island, New York Photo: SETH MCALLISTER / AFP When tower two of the World Trade Center fell to the ground Photo: Jeff Christensen / Reuters – 9/11/2001 Rescuers remove the mortally wounded New York Fire Department chaplain, Reverend Mychal Judge, from the wreckage of the World Trade Center Photo: Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Aerial image shows the gap left by the collapse of the twin towers Photo: NYC Office of Emergency Management People are seen in the North Tower windows on fire Photo: Jeff Christensen / Reuters Man walking in the street near the World Trade Center ash-covered bombing Photo: Shannon Stapleton / Reuters Marcy Borders, survivor of the attack, appears covered in dust. She was 42 years old. After the attacks, Borders went into crisis with a decade-long depression and alcohol and drug abuse, though it eventually recovered after several years. Photo: STAN HONDA The remaining World Trade Center tower dissolves into a cloud of dust and debris about half an hour after the collapse of the first twin tower, seen from New Jersey Photo: RAY STUBBLEBINE / Reuters New York City firefighters fight flames in a neighboring building after World Trade Center buildings collapsed in New York Photo: STRINGER / Reuters US President George W. Bush (right) with Vice President Dick Cheney (left) and staff at the Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the attacks Photo: US National Archives / Reuters Firefighters pour water into the wreckage of the World Trade Center the day after the bombing Photo: Mike Segar / Reuters A week after al-Qaeda’s Osama bin Laden claimed responsibility for the bombings, a poster calling for his capture appears next to the attack site in New York. He became America’s number one enemy until he was killed in 2011 in Pakistan. Photo: Russell Boyce / Reuters – 18/9/2001 Aerial image shows World Trade Center ruins, more than two weeks after the attacks Photo: Brandon Brewer/US Coast Guard / Reuters – 26/9/2001 Vasantha Velamuri gets emotional at the memorial when she sees the name of her husband, Sankara Sastry Velamuri, who died in the attack on the World Trade Center Photo: POOL / Reuters – 11/9/2011

This Saturday, Biden was also in Pennsylvania and the Pentagon, where the fourth hijacked plane crashed. Of the total of 2,977 killed in the biggest terrorist attack in history, 2,753 died in New York, 184 in the Pentagon and 40 were passengers and crew of the aircraft that crashed in Shanksville.

The president did not make a statement yesterday, but he released a video on Friday to express his condolences to the families and friends of the victims and highlight the national unity that followed the attacks. Biden highlighted the heroism that manifested itself in the days following the attack.

“We also saw something very rare: a real sense of national unity,” he said.