K-pop: Why China is cracking down on South Korean pop fans

by

Fans record videos on their smartphones as boyband Modern Brothers perform during a live webcast on Andong Old Street on June 30, 2018 in Dandong, Liaoning Province, China.

Credit, Getty Images

When Kris Wu, a Sino-Canadian singer and K-pop star, was arrested on suspicion of rape last month, some of his fans immediately banded together online to hatch plans to get him out of prison.

“Girls, numbers are strong, let’s fly to Beijing and rescue him,” a fan posted on microblogging platform Weibo.

Others said they were prepared with shovels to dig tunnels and pliers to cut the prison’s wire fences.

But it didn’t take long for these discussions – as well as the accounts that shared them – to be deleted.