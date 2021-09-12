Kafelnikov gives Medvedev advice for US Open finals

With the experience of having been number 1 in the world and with two Grand Slam titles under his belt, Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov gave advice to compatriot Daniil Medvedev, who will face Novak Djokovic this Sunday in the US Open final.

In an interview given to the ATP official website, the 1996 Roland Garros champion said what strategy the current world number should impose if he wants to win the match. “I would tell him not to hurry. Daniil always tries something more than he can when facing an opponent who has all the answers to his weapons. Patience will be key and he will have to concentrate from the first point to the last”, commented the former tennis player.

The Russian also analyzed the difference between Medvedev this Sunday and that player who two years ago lost the final Grand Slam of the year to Rafael Nadal in five sets. “What has changed is his self-confidence, which has progressed the most over the past two years because of the number of games he’s played since that US Open final in 2019. The number of wins and the number of tournaments he’s won is impressive . He won’t be the underdog like he was against Nadal”, emphasized the 1999 Australian Open champion, who also took the opportunity to talk about Djokovic.

In the opinion of the former tennis player, it will be the most important match in the Serbian’s career. “He’s chasing the 21st Grand Slam title of his career, beating his two biggest rivals (Federer and Nadal), and winning all four Grand Slams of the season, which hasn’t happened since 1969 and won’t happen for the next 100 years. I think Novak is the favorite, but not much. I would give him a 60% chance,” predicts Kafelnikov.