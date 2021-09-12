Kindle gets update that brings performance improvements and interface changes

Amazon released last Friday (10) a new update for some Kindle models, popular e-reader company and that it is constantly receiving news in order to improve the user experience of its users. The version in question is 5.13.7 which arrives with extra shortcuts and improvements, allowing access to the main system settings without the need to interrupt reading, for example.

The update fixes several problems reported by users and improves the device’s performance, besides adding some changes to the system interface removing little used sections and making navigation cleaner and more intuitive. For now not all devices have received the version 5.13.7, but we know that it will be released to Kindle from the 8th generation, Kindle Paperwhite from the 7th generation and Kindle Oasis, being sent over the air and installed automatically, although it is also possible to update manually using a computer.

By the end of this year the developer is expected to release updates that will include new features aimed at reading, such as filters, new commands, faster responses and more. For now, there is no timetable for when these updates will be made available, but if the company maintains the same periodicity, we can expect at least one update per month.